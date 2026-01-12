Nuts & Bolts: Going for a two-game sweep in Philly

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday:

When: Monday, January 12 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay closes its season series against the Philadelphia Flyers with its second game in three days against the team...The Lightning are 2-0-0 against the Flyers in 2025-26, winning 3-0 in Tampa on Nov. 24 before taking a 7-2 game on Jan. 10 in Philadelphia...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring against the Flyers this season with 2-5—7 in two games, while Brandon Hagel (3-1—4) and Anthony Cirelli (1-3—4) each have four points...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-0-0 with a .950 save percentage against Philadelphia this season...Tampa Bay is 57-46-13 all-time against Philadelphia, including 25-23-9 on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader versus the Flyers with 15-43—58 in 44 games, while Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 13-28—41 in 30 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 17-4-1 NHL record against the Flyers and a .934 save percentage across 22 starts...Jonas Johansson is 0-0-1 with an .897 save percentage as a Bolt and 0-1-2 with an .899 save percentage in his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Stadium Series Levelwear Collection

The 2026 Stadium Series is right around the corner, so get ready for the game and gear up today! Jerseys and the full merchandise collection are available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Friday, January 16 at St. Louis Blues

Sunday, January 18 at Dallas Stars