How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Bolts' goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

Since the start of the 2017-18 NHL season, the Tampa Bay Lightning have played 571 hockey games between the regular season and playoffs. And for 432 of those games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the starting goaltender. In fact, only four other goalies have started more than 10 games for the Bolts during that span.
So when the news came out 12 days before the start of the regular season that Vasilevskiy underwent a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation and would miss approximately the first two months of the season, it was probably time to hit the panic button, right?
Wrong.
When Julien BriseBois announced Vasilevskiy had successfully undergone surgery, the Lightning were a little over a week into training camp. The team had played two preseason games, one with Syracuse Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt in net and the other with free agent signing Matt Tomkins between the pipes.
Tampa Bay dropped the preseason opener in Carolina with Alnefelt making 19 saves on 24 shots against. The following night in Nashville, the Predators iced an NHL-heavy lineup and Tomkins was more than up to the task, stealing the show on Broadway with 30 saves on 31 shots against in a 2-1 overtime victory.
“I didn’t know a ton about him,” said Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper after the game. “I knew he was coming over from Europe, but he stood in there. He was calm. He was poised.
“He didn’t look like anything was rattling him at all, especially when everything was buzzing around him in the third period. It was great to see that performance.”
Two nights later, it was Jonas Johansson’s turn to man the crease for the first time in Bolts blue after signing a two-year deal with Tampa Bay on the first day of free agency last July.
Originally slated to be the backup for Vasilevskiy throughout the season, the spotlight was on Johansson in the Lightning’s first preseason game on home ice. Bolts fans weren’t sure what to expect with Johansson, who came to Tampa with just 28 career NHL starts under his belt.
And in his preseason debut, the big goaltender from Gavle, Sweden couldn’t have made a better first impression. Johansson was perfect against the Hurricanes, stopping all 42 shots he faced and leading the Lightning to a 4-0 shutout win.
“He's a kid that's been in the league a little bit, but he's not ever really gotten his chance,” said Cooper after the game. “You never know when you're going to get it. He obviously signed here knowing it wasn't coming in to be the starting goaltender and, all of a sudden, he's thrust into a situation where playing time might go up.
“You want to see if he's going to take this opportunity and seize it. It's a small sample size, just one game tonight, but he sure made a case. For him, confidence-wise, this has got to be great for him.
“Like I said, it's an exhibition game. He's getting his feet wet. Hasn't played in a game yet, but that's a heck of a night one.”
While Johansson arrived at training camp with limited experience at the NHL level, Tomkins arrived with none. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012, Tomkins played college hockey at Ohio State University before bouncing up and down between the ECHL and AHL for the first four years of his professional career.
When Chicago decided to move on from the goaltender following the expiration of his contract, Tomkins went overseas to Sweden, playing two years in the SHL and also starting three games for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
“My experience was great over there,” said Tomkins. “I enjoyed my time over there. I certainly wanted an opportunity to come back to North America and the opportunity came up with the Lightning.
“It was a no-brainer for me to come back and try to play in the NHL. It’s always been a dream of mine. I’m just trying to seize every day here and take advantage of the opportunities when they come.”
After two terrific performances from Johansson and Tomkins in their first game action with the Lightning, it was decided that the two of them would make up Tampa Bay’s goaltending tandem while Vasilevskiy recovered from surgery.
And while media across the hockey world speculated if the Bolts would go after a more experienced goaltender via waivers or trade, that option was never really in the cards.
“Right away,” said Lightning goaltender coach Frantz Jean when asked at what point he felt comfortable rolling with Johansson and Tomkins as the team’s two goaltenders. “That’s why we did it. That’s why we recommended to do it and do it now.
“We felt that both guys were having a really good training camp. We felt we were going to be fine until Vasy comes back.
“I never felt that we had to look for another goalie and that's why we didn't. I felt both guys were having great camps, were ready to play in the NHL and were deserving of the opportunity.”