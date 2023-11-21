How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Bolts' goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

With Vasilevskiy’s return around the corner, it certainly looks like Jean made the right call. As of November 21, the Lightning have recorded 22 points through the first 19 games of the season, just one point shy of the team’s 23 points through 19 games last year.

And while the absence of Vasilevskiy has made things different for everyone, nobody’s day-to-day duties may feel more unfamiliar than Jean’s. For nearly a decade, Jean has come to the rink and worked with the same goaltender almost every day. And it’s not just any goalie he’s working with. It’s one of the best to ever strap on the pads.

But this year, Jean went from working with one of the more experienced goalies in the league to coaching a tandem trying to find their way in the NHL.

“It is different,” said Jean. “With a guy like Vasy, you’re so used to being in a routine. It’s been close to 10 years that we've been working together, so there's a routine that’s established and there’s lingo. We do things a certain way.

“Now, you’ve got to start over. You’ve got to teach the guys coming in a little bit of the rigors of the NHL and what to expect and a little bit of how to work on a practice day versus how to work on a game day. And you have to mix that with how they've done it all their lives. They’ve got to kind of find the right mix with what you bring to them and what they've been doing.

“On the ice, it's a question of developing that relationship and that trust over time, so to be honest, it’s been refreshing to be able to work with newer players. That's a big part of our game. There are always new guys coming in and you can see their excitement to be full-time NHLers, so you’ve got to match that excitement too, even if you've been around a little longer.”

But in matching that excitement, Jean also has to be a calming influence. Playing under the bright lights of an NHL arena would be nerve-wracking for anyone, let alone a goalie. The game moves faster than ever before and things can get crazy quick. It’s a lot to handle.

That’s why Jean has preached patience.

“A wise man, one of my mentors, gave me some advice when I started to coach in the NHL,” said Jean. “He said it's always better to take one step forward than try to take three steps forward and end up taking two steps back because you've tried to do too much.

“You really need to take it one step at a time and really attack one element at a time.”

But the patience isn’t only applied in how much information Jean gives his guys. It’s also how he wants Johansson and Tomkins to play.

Jean teaches them to let the play come to them. Be patient. Don’t force anything.

“His big thing with Jonas and I this season has been patience,” Tomkins shared. “Obviously, for me, trying to make the adjustments at this level, the biggest thing was trusting that the rest of my game is there, but just being patient so that I'm able to read the plays and be as efficient as possible.

“You never want to get caught being late or being out of position. That was the biggest change for me and something that we still work on to this day is just the effectiveness of being efficient by being patient.

“You want to be calm, controlled and really just constantly put yourself in positions so that you can see pucks, execute saves and be ready for the next one when they come. It's one thing to make a save, but it's another thing to be ready for the next one. That’s one thing that I've seen so far being here. That’s what separates good goalies from great goalies.

“It’s just the fine details and Frantz has an amazing understanding of that. Obviously, working with the best in the world in Vasy, he really has the bar set as high as it can go. But that's an amazing benefit for Jonas and myself, that he’s been able to see that every day and has been working with Vasy for so many years now. He can impart some of that wisdom on us now and help us understand what the elite guys do and what separates them from the rest.”

But what about the mental side?

Does any player on the ice carry more weight on their shoulders than the goaltender?

Their job is to prevent the puck from going into the net. Half the time, when it does go in, a blaring horn goes off, over 15,000 people stand up and scream, and a strobe light flickers right on top of the crease.

As important as the physical side of the game is, goalies need mental strength. It’s bad enough when one goes in. But what about when five go in? What about when six go in the following game?

The mental fortitude has to be there. And as much as Jean has helped with the technical side of the game, he’s been right there for the other half of the battle as well.

“You try to be a positive influence as much as you can and you try to keep it real as much as you can,” Jean explained. “Sometimes you’ve got to challenge guys. Sometimes you’ve got to be really encouraging. Sometimes they’ve got so much going on and you may want to simplify things for them, pinpoint what's really important and remind them what's important. It’s a little bit by case. It's a little bit by feel and by context.

“I lean on our mental performance coach, Ryan Hamilton, a lot and just bounce my thoughts on things off him and he'll tell me if I'm going in the right direction or not. It's a team effort, but for me, I remember back to when I played.

“I liked when my goalie coach was positive with me. We would always have a positive narrative. Even if we needed to improve certain things, even if he needed to challenge me, it was always in a positive way.

“That doesn't mean that you need to paint a rosy picture all the time. But when you tell the truth, and you tell it like it is, there's always a way you can say it with your words and how you present things.”