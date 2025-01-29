Earl Horton honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Earl Horton as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Horton, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Cove Behavioral Health.

Since joining Cove’s Board of Trustees in 2013, Horton has been an unwavering force in guiding the organization toward growth and impact. Serving as Board President and Treasurer throughout this time, he has been a steadfast advocate and assisted with Cove’s visibility, credibility, and reach. Horton’s dedication to Cove’s mission goes beyond leadership; it is a legacy of compassion, vision, and an unwavering belief in a healthier future for all.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support Cove Behavioral Health’s Community Housing Center (CHSC). CHSC is an Emergency Bridge Housing program, that helps a total of 87 homeless adult men and women each day by providing a safe and secure environment to help residents obtain housing and employment. They provide each resident with healthy meals, a clean bed, bathing and laundry facilities, and a stable environment to ease the trauma of homelessness.

Horton became the 613th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.02 million to nearly 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.