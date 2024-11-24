Dani Higgins honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Dani Higgins as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. Higgins, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to RCMA.

Higgins serves as Principal of Mulberry Community Academy, where she exemplifies the heart and mission of RCMA. Her role as a teacher, mentor, advocate, and community leader reflect her unwavering dedication to transforming lives and guiding underprivileged youth toward opportunities they once believed were out of reach. Higgins has inspired countless students to pursue higher education, giving them the belief in themselves to go out and achieve great things. During the pandemic, Higgins leadership was crucial in addressing the urgent needs of migrant families in Polk County. She spearheaded efforts to provide essential resources, including food and protective gear, ensuring that vulnerable families were supported. She is a trusted member of her community, and this deep trust underscores her role not only as a leader, but as a true hero whose work continues to uplift and empower all those she touches.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to assist RCMA in moving toward completion of their permanent building for the Mulberry Community Academy, as well as enhance educational and support services. Constructing a new permanent building will allow them to serve an additional 40 students. This will also help expand their after-school programming, providing 10.5 hours a day of meaningful after-school activities.

Higgins became the 599th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.32 million to over 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.