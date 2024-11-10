Community, camaraderie and healthy competition expected at Coop's Catch for Kids fishing tournament Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cam Atkinson believes he heads into Monday as the clear favorite.

From the next locker over, though, Anthony Cirelli chimed in to say Atkinson might not be the safest bet.

And then when it was head coach Jon Cooper’s turn in front of the media after Sunday’s practice, he joked that he should be the early favorite to win the seventh-annual Coop’s Catch for Kids fishing tournament, set for Monday.

Coop’s Catch for Kids is a daylong catch-and-release fishing tournament fundraiser. All proceeds are donated to the V Foundation, founded by Dick Vitale, to further pediatric cancer research and patient services.

The event has raised more than $750,0000 for families affected by pediatric cancer since its inception in 2016 by Cooper and his wife, Jessie. The celebration also features an angler’s party, set for Sunday evening. Families impacted by pediatric cancer fish with Lightning players, who are spread across multiple boats spending time with area children and supporters.

"This is an exciting time for me personally. ...It's been going for a while, but it's become kind of a favorite with the boys,” Cooper said. “They like to go out there and fish, but it's mainly for the cause. A fun event happens tonight, and then the fishing tomorrow. So it should be great,” Cooper said Sunday.

The tournament sees Lightning players and staff take to the waters of Tampa Bay and has overcome daunting weather in the past. Mother Nature appeared to help with this year’s event, as Monday’s forecast looks warm, sunny and clear.

"We take advantage of one of the great assets of this area, and that is the water, the weather,” Cooper said. “It's a different avenue, and you don't have to have a ton of skill to do it, just need a bunch of luck. The boat guides are great, and so we have a ton of fun.”

The Lightning coach appreciates that his players are willing to participate in the event, which also serves to help with team bonding. Cooper hinted that goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy showcases a previous Coop’s Catch trophy on his mantle at home.

Some players will get their first experience with the tournament this year, including forward Zemgus Girgensons. As somebody who doesn’t get much spare time to fish, Girgensons was happy to hear the event includes fishing guides.

“I haven’t fished much in my life, but I enjoy doing it. I’ve heard it’s a great event for a great cause, so I’m excited to get in on it. I think it's great just to get out together with the guys, do something like that,” Girgensons said.

Atkinson will also have his first chance at a trophy this year after signing a one-year deal with the Lightning this summer.

Whenever NHL players get the chance to shed their hockey equipment and help a charitable event, especially for kids fighting cancer, it’s welcomed, according to Atkinson.

"I think that's super important, and it's good for everyone, whether you're involved in your own charity or get involved with someone else's charity. (It) kind of puts things in perspective,” No. 13 said. "Just to get out, fish, hopefully catch the biggest one of the day. ...I guarantee I'm gonna catch the biggest one tomorrow.”

Cirelli said he owns a trophy, chiming into Atkinson’s interview. And despite Cirelli sharing some doubts on Atkinson’s odds tomorrow, the latter feels good heading into Monday.

“I think so,” Atkinson said on if he is the odds-on favorite to catch the biggest fish. “I grew up fishing my whole life. My brothers, they do bluefin tuna tournaments every year, and I’ve been to one.”

Regardless of who wins the trophies, multiple players said they are excited to help others this week. Among them was Lightning captain Victor Hedman.

"I think it's great. It's obviously for a great cause, and I've said this many times before, we're blessed to be in the position we are and Coop's Catch has been a staple in our schedule for a long time,” Hedman said. "It does a lot for kids that go through a really, really tough time and their families as well. So, for us to go out there and have some fun with a fishing tournament, it's always something we look forward to.”