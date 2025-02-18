Canada's regulation win sets up rematch with Americans in Thursday's 4 Nations championship

The rematch is set for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final after a hard-fought Monday slate. Canada and the United States will meet each other once again, this time in the championship in Boston Thursday night.

Canada held on to an early lead to beat Finland 5-3 thanks to two goals from Nathan MacKinnon and a score from the Lightning’s Brayden Point.

The U.S. sealed its championship fate over the weekend but played a neck-and-neck, shorthanded battle against Sweden in a 2-1 loss. Here’s how everything shook out over Monday’s action.

Canada’s big three step up to the challenge

Canada’s first matchup since Saturday’s rivalry game got off to a tamer start without the Paul brothers—sorry, the Tkachuk brothers on the opposition. Though Monday’s matchup with Finland came with the day’s highest stakes, nonetheless.

Their big three of Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid rose to the occasion from puck drop, combining for six points in a 5-3 win over the Lions.

McDavid and MacKinnon grabbed goals within 36 seconds of each other—the latter’s assisted by the Lightning’s Brandon Hagel—to put Canada up 2-0 less than five minutes into the game. Fellow Bolt Brayden Point then got his first goal of the 4 Nations on a nifty backhand roughly eight minutes later. It was a monster opening frame for the Canadians that helped build an insurmountable 4-0 lead early into the second.