The Backcheck: Lightning return from holiday break with back-to-back sweep

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps the back-to-backs wins over the Panthers and Canadiens

By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back to playing hockey after a short pause for the holidays, and they returned in dynamite fashion this weekend.

Tampa Bay treated fans to a rowdy 4-2 road victory over their rival Florida Panthers on Saturday before closing the back-to-back with Sunday’s 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 22-13-3 this season and will play their final game of 2025 on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks on the road. The Lightning enter that game on a four-game win streak.

Penalty kill steals the show on Saturday

Wins come in many forms.

It was the Lightning penalty kill that stole the show on Saturday night, erasing nine of 10 penalties as the Bolts returned from the holiday break by fighting off the Florida Panthers with a 4-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Lightning were dinged for 26 penalties in the game, their most in franchise history and most since they collected 24 infractions on Nov. 6, 1997 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The parade to the penalty box still wasn’t enough to keep them from a third straight victory.

“The most important thing is two points, getting the win. How that happens could come in various ways. Obviously tonight we had to kill a lot of penalties and it was a physical battle, but you’ve got to win the game,” forward Anthony Cirelli said. “Proud of our group tonight for battling hard and coming away with the win.”

Despite surrendering the game’s first goal to their in-state opponent, Tampa Bay battled to rip three straight goals through the Florida defense.

An unlucky bounce gave Florida a 1-0 lead, but the Lightning took the momentum back with a shorthanded goal and, eventually, their first lead of the night.

Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen opened the scoring 5 minutes, 37 seconds into the game when a Lightning clearing attempt hit his stick in front of the net before filtering to the back of the net.

It appeared that the hosts had a prime opportunity to build on their early lead after Tampa Bay was sent to the penalty kill, but Jake Guentzel and the Lightning had other ideas.

Cirelli got the puck in the defensive zone and flipped it to a racing Guentzel, who ripped his shot over the glove of Sergei Bobrovsky on a shorthanded breakaway to tie the game with 6:55 left in the first period.

The Lightning stole their first lead of the game with 7.3 seconds left in the period on Pontus Holmberg’s second goal in as many games.

Yanni Gourde won a battle in the neutral zone and sent a pass to Holmberg at the right faceoff circle, where Holmberg’s shot beat Bobrovsky over the right leg pad.

Tampa Bay didn’t wait to build on that lead in the second period, as Nikita Kucherov made it 3-1 Lightning 2:31 into the middle frame on a 2-on-1 with Brayden Point. Kucherov’s shot beat Bobrovsky through the five-hole.

“You finish those periods the way we did, it’s nice to go into the break with the lead. Then we get to extend it,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “So now it’s a two-goal lead, it’s just a little harder to come back.”

The Panthers made it a one-goal game on the power play, this goal coming from Brad Marchand 7:05 into the second period.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was particularly busy in the third period, when the home team outshot Tampa Bay 13 to five. Vasilevskiy finished the night with 24 saves and was central to the Lightning penalty kill that included six straight minutes of penalties early in the third period of a one-goal game.

“That’s when you need your goalie,” Cooper said. “Ultimately, he’s your best penalty killer, and they had a couple good looks and he was there to bail us out. That’s what happens when you’re pretty much short the entire period. It was a pretty gutty win for the group to not only have to face Florida but to face the amount of penalty kills we had tonight.”

Kucherov’s second goal of the game went into the empty net in the game’s final minute to close the scoring. He co-led the team in scoring alongside Anthony Cirelli, who had two assists.

The Lightning survived 10 Florida power plays in all, surrendering only nine total power-play shots on goal.

It was a game filled with penalty minutes, hits and animosity with some offense sprinkled in. Most importantly, Tampa Bay left with the divisional win.

“Everyone stepped up, everyone took care of their business,” Guentzel said. “We come down, eat a couple kills there at the end, goalie was fantastic and we got the job done. That’s just a big two points coming out of the break, and hopefully it gets us going.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  • Nikita Kucherov, TBL (2 Goals)
  • Jake Guentzel, TBL (SHG)
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (24 saves)

Lightning hang on to beat Montreal in shootout

Despite the Montreal Canadiens tying Sunday’s game with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation with the extra attacker on the ice, Tampa Bay resolved the result by earning their first shootout victory of the season.

The Lightning got goals in the shootout from Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves, and Jonas Johansson stopped both Montreal shooters for the 5-4 win to deny a Canadiens comeback.

Tampa Bay led 4-1 to start the third period, but Montreal stormed back to force extra hockey. Still, Lightning coach Jon Cooper was happy with the two points to cap the back-to-back.

"I can't sit here and look my guys in the eye and say, 'What happened here? We all know our circumstances coming out of the break, and for them to win both these games, I tip my hat to them,” Cooper said. “So good on them for getting four of these points. It may not look the prettiest, but they found a way, and good teams find a way."

After mustering only three shots on goal while having to kill three penalties in the first period on Sunday, the Lightning rattled off 13 shots and scored three goals in the second period during their quick stop home.

Tampa Bay got a breakaway goal from Nikita Kucherov 2:28 into the second.

After a Montreal scoring chance was thwarted by a broken stick, Goncalves passed to a waiting Kucherov in the neutral zone. Kucherov entered the Montreal zone with speed and fired his shot from the slot inside the left goalpost to open the scoring.

Kucherov then doubled the lead with 7:49 remaining in the second period, scoring from the slot after a 2-on-1 chance for Goncalves and Point was thwarted.

Nick Paul capped the three-goal second period on a rebound to make it 3-0 Tampa Bay with 5:11 remaining, burying the chance after Oliver Bjorkstrand’s initial shot. The Lightning outshot Montreal 13-7 in the second period.

“It’s huge,” Paul said of earning the extra standings point. “Look at our standings. It’s freaking tight. We know how big those points are, and to get those is huge.”

Rookie defenseman Maxim Groshev earned the secondary assist for his first NHL point in his NHL debut.

Montreal broke into the scoring scene 1:06 into the third period on the shot of Ivan Demidov, whose release from the slot snuck inside the right goalpost to make it 3-1.

Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg didn’t allow the Canadiens to celebrate for long, restoring the home team’s three-goal cushion with the 4-1 goal only 34 seconds after Demidov’s marker.

Holmberg drove to the net, where he got his stick on Bjorkstrand’s shot from the top of the zone to beat Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler for his sixth goal of the season. Holmberg now has goals in three straight games for Tampa Bay, tying his career long goal streak.

The Canadiens’ push wasn’t over, though. Juraj Slafkovsky made it 4-2 midway through the third with a shot from the top of the faceoff circles, and defenseman Noah Dobson made it a one-goal game from the point three minutes later.

Slafkovsky tied the game with 3.8 seconds remaining when he scored on a one-timer from the right dot.

Neither team scored in overtime before the Lightning won the game in the shootout.

Tampa Bay goalie Jonas Johansson finished the game with 32 saves for his eighth win of the season. Kucherov’s two goals co-led the Lightning in scoring alongside Bjorkstrand and Goncalves, who each had two assists.

The game also marked the return of forward Brandon Hagel, who played 21:25 and had one shot on goal after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury.

He said the team was glad to get two points, and he looks forward to getting back into a rhythm on the upcoming road trip.

“This kind of game, you can learn from it. Watch some video, learn from it,” Hagel said. “You just don't want that stuff happening all year. Like I said, you play 82 games, one's gonna happen like that. Let's just leave it at one.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  • Nikita Kucherov, TBL (2 goals)
  • Juraj Slafkovsky, MTL (2 goals)
  • Gage Goncalves, TBL (2 goals, SO goal)

