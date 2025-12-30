Steady defense earned JJ Moser fresh eight-year deal with Lightning

During a 2025-26 season in which the Tampa Bay Lightning have missed multiple defensemen due to injuries for extended periods of time, JJ Moser has repeatedly stepped up.

The organization rewarded the steady defenseman on Saturday with an eight-year contract extension that keeps him in Tampa through the 2033-34 season at a $6.75 million average annual value (AAV).

There was no doubt that Moser wanted to remain a Bolt.

"Obviously you’re having a good season. You’re trying to get your future sorted out, and then the club as well wants to have some security and know what’s going to go on in the future,” Moser said. “So I think it was kind of mutual. The deal got together fairly quick. I think it was a good situation.”

The 25-year-old defender leads the Lightning in average time on ice this season, playing 21 minutes, 44 seconds per game. His +25 rating in plus/minus is fifth-best in the NHL and second among defensemen behind only Colorado’s Cale Makar, who paces all defensemen in scoring this season.

Since being acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth in June 2024, Moser’s +45 rating is third-best on the Lightning behind forwards Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. He ranks fourth among all NHL defensemen in that time, one ahead of teammate Ryan McDonagh at +44.

Moser has scored three goals and 12 points for Tampa Bay in 36 games in 2025-26. He leads the Lightning blue line in games played and is tied for second on the team in defensive scoring this season.

Tampa Bay’s coaching staff has repeatedly referred to him as an ‘eraser’ this season.

“He just goes about his business and quietly is a complete, 200-foot defenseman,” head coach Jon Cooper said of Moser in November. “He's like an eraser. Every time something breaks down, he erases the mistake. And it's great to have him back there.”

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay defensive assistant coach Rob Zettler complimented the defenseman’s ability to break the puck out of the zone.

“His ability to break the puck out under pressure has been excellent, going back for a puck with a guy right on him, making smart plays, those little slip plays to the middle,” Zettler said.

“Mo has been a big part of getting pucks out of our end and going down and playing offense. So I think those things have been really beneficial for us, obviously, and really helped his game. And then when he does play (defense), he’s the eraser. He just rubs guys out, steals the puck and away we go. That’s Mo.”

Moser said he wanted to stay in Tampa because of the relationships he’s formed within the Lightning organization.

“First and foremost, it’s the people. It’s how the organization is run. From top to bottom, all the people are just awesome human beings, and I think that’s most important if you decide to commit for a long time. And then obviously the city (being) nice is always good to have as an extra,” he said.

“But I think just the guys in this room and where the organization is going and how its run is most important, and I’m super happy that I can stay here.”

It doesn’t hurt knowing that the team is once again in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they have been for the previous eight seasons.

Moser is the second defenseman to sign an extension with the team this month after Ryan McDonagh re-upped on a three-year deal on Dec. 4.

“It obviously helps that you know that the core is going to be there,” Moser said, “and you’re obviously very excited with the core that we have and you think that you can be competitive for a very long time.”

Moser and the Lightning open a three-game California road trip on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.