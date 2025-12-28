Lightning acquire F Michael Milne from Minnesota Wild

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Michael Milne from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Boris Katchouk, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. He will report to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Milne, 23, has skated in 15 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, recording two goals and five points with 14 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward has appeared in 172 career AHL games, all with Iowa, logging 32 goals and 65 points with 104 penalty minutes, seven power-play goals and five game-winners.

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Milne was originally drafted by the Wild in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.