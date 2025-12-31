Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated head coach Jon Cooper’s 1,000th NHL game on Wednesday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Tampa Bay is now 23-13-3 this season and has won five straight games.

JJ Moser, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each scored for the Lightning in regulation, and defenseman Darren Raddysh scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Forward Brandon Hagel led the Lightning on offense with a three-assist performance, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in the Lightning net.

The Lightning will ring in 2026 with a visit to play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, ANA 0

13:30 JJ Moser (4) - Darren Raddysh, Brandon Hagel

Tampa Bay took the game’s opening goal with defenseman JJ Moser’s shot from the left faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, ANA 6

Second period

TBL 1, ANA 1

15:17 Jansen Harkins (3) - Ross Johnston

Anaheim finished a 2-on-1 opportunity after a Lightning turnover to tie the game late in the second period.

TBL 2, ANA 1

19:14 Brayden Point (7) - Max Crozier, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay regained its lead when Brayden Point redirected defenseman Max Crozier’s shot pass from the point near the Anaheim net.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, ANA 7

Third period

TBL 2, ANA 2

3:57 Beckett Senecke (12)

Anaheim forced a turnover behind the Lightning net, and rookie Beckett Senecke skated to the front and shot the puck top-shelf to tie the game.

TBL 3, ANA 2

8:00 Kucherov (18) - Hagel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous - PP

A one-timer from Nikita Kucherov on the power play restored Tampa Bay’s lead.

TBL 3, ANA 3

13:02 Mason McTavish - Pavel Mintyukov - PP

The Ducks held the puck in on the power play, and Mason McTavish’s shot found the top left corner of the net to tie the game once again.

Shots on goal: ANA 13, TBL 9

Overtime

TBL 4, ANA 3

2:47 Darren Raddysh (9) - Hagel

Hagel drew all three Anaheim defenders to him in the left side of the zone in overtime, and Raddysh crashed the right post to tap home the game-winning goal in the extra frame.

Total shots: TBL 28, ANA 27