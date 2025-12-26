Nuts & Bolts: Back from the break with a quick trip to Sunrise

The Bolts resume play following the holiday break against Florida

By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday:

When: Saturday, December 27 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg
Gage Goncalves - Jack Finley - Dominic James

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Florida Panthers for the final time in 2025 on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Panthers already this season, winning a Nov. 15 game 3-1 before losing the Dec. 15 rematch 5-2...Brayden Point leads the Lightning in scoring against Florida this season with 0-2—2...The teams will play one final time this regular season on Feb. 5 in Tampa...The Lightning are 73-67-23 all-time against Florida, including 31-38-11 on the road...Victor Hedman leads the Lightning in career offense against the Panthers with 7-43—50 in 68 games, while Nikita Kucherov has scored 21-27—48 in 40 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-0 with a .957 save percentage against Florida this season, and Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with a .792 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 18-15-1 with a .912 save percentage in his NHL career versus the Panthers, while Johansson holds a 1-1-0 record, .882 save percentage and one shutout against Florida with the Lightning.

The Road Ahead
Sunday, December 28 vs. Montréal Canadiens
Wednesday, December 31 at Anaheim Ducks
Thursday, January 1 at Los Angeles Kings

