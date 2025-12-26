Nuts & Bolts: Back from the break with a quick trip to Sunrise

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday:

When: Saturday, December 27 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg

Gage Goncalves - Jack Finley - Dominic James

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Florida Panthers for the final time in 2025 on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Panthers already this season, winning a Nov. 15 game 3-1 before losing the Dec. 15 rematch 5-2...Brayden Point leads the Lightning in scoring against Florida this season with 0-2—2...The teams will play one final time this regular season on Feb. 5 in Tampa...The Lightning are 73-67-23 all-time against Florida, including 31-38-11 on the road...Victor Hedman leads the Lightning in career offense against the Panthers with 7-43—50 in 68 games, while Nikita Kucherov has scored 21-27—48 in 40 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-0 with a .957 save percentage against Florida this season, and Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with a .792 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 18-15-1 with a .912 save percentage in his NHL career versus the Panthers, while Johansson holds a 1-1-0 record, .882 save percentage and one shutout against Florida with the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Stadium Series Collection

Gear up for the 2026 Stadium Series game today! Jerseys and the full merchandise collection are available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, December 28 vs. Montréal Canadiens

Wednesday, December 31 at Anaheim Ducks

Thursday, January 1 at Los Angeles Kings