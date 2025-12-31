'A wild adventure’: Coach Jon Cooper hits 1,000 NHL games with Lightning

‘A wild adventure’

Cooper’s journey to 1,000 NHL games began with the former lawyer’s career pivot to full-time hockey. It has been a win-filled journey, one highlighted by the people he made sure were there for every step.

Those same people say that as much as Cooper’s hockey knowledge deserves its praise, it is his hard work and ability to connect with others that separates him from the greatest people they’ve ever met.

Just ask the woman who fell in love with him.

Jon’s wife, Jessie Cooper, had just begun dating Jon when the latter decided to leave his law career to enter coaching full-time in Texarkana. Both Jon and Jessie were working as lawyers, but Jessie knew Jon was seeking a career he was more passionate about.

Although Jon’s opportunity in Texas came with a pay cut and plenty of risks, the young couple took the leap of faith.

“I’ll be honest, I was super young and I was graduating from law school, and I had fallen madly in love with him, so he could do no wrong,” Jessie remembered with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘This is going to be great. It’s going to be an adventure.’ I’m going to take the Michigan bar exam and then pack up my Camry and move to Texarkana.”

“And let me tell you, it was a wild adventure.”

Jessie watched Jon overcome roadblock after roadblock in Texas. Cooper and his players oversaw reinstalling the ice in the multi-use facility 15 to 20 times a season, and Cooper also had to sell all advertising on top of coaching the team. They didn’t have proper practice time, having to drive an hour to get to the rink.

Occasionally, Jessie joined players, staff and their significant others to paint the lines on the ice to speed up reinstalling ice before a game. It was never easy, but Cooper always marched on.

“You have to have fortitude and a lot of vision, and he just kept going,” Jessie remembered of those early days. “His mom always had this saying of, ‘Can't is like won't.’ And that's how he was. He was like, ‘I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna take this ice out.’”

Those around Cooper know he constantly looks to the future. He sees each season as a new challenge. Jessie compared it to a volume of books on a bookshelf where each has a new story with its own cast of characters, new plots, twists and turns.

“I think he thrives on constant change, struggle, having to be creative and improvise and figuring it out on the fly. He likes that part of it, and I think it keeps him going,” she said.

As for his ability to work with others, that has always been there, too.

“There's definitely a psychological aspect to Jon of his ability to notice people. He watches people. He's a great listener, and he watches what's going on with people,” Jessie said. "So he's somebody who pays attention to little details. He cares a lot about details, even in his own life with the way his suit is cut, the way his shirts line up in his closet…He always says, ‘It’s the last 10%.' It's that last little bit that makes you special."

Eventually, the Coopers and the Texarkana Bandits moved to St. Louis, where they won back-to-back NAHL championships in 2007 and 2008. The team’s success in St. Louis earned him a promotion to the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers, where he won another league title in 2010.

That is when Tampa Bay swooped in, hiring Cooper to lead their American Hockey League affiliate in 2010 before promoting him as their NHL head coach in 2013. The rest, as they say, is history.