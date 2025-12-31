'A wild adventure’: Coach Jon Cooper hits 1,000 NHL games with Lightning

Zettler: ‘He has that gift’
Not long after giving a presentation at an NHL coaching clinic while he was between jobs in 2012, longtime coach Rob Zettler’s phone rang.
A young Cooper wanted to know if the experienced NHL assistant coach had any interest in joining his American Hockey League coaching staff for the Syracuse Crunch.
Zettler checked in with some references, learned more about the opportunity in Syracuse and got to know Cooper better. He quickly realized he was joining Cooper’s coaching staff.
“It was an absolute no-brainer for a number of reasons,” Zettler said. “One, because of what he'd been able to do on his climb up the ladder, but also where he was going. I wanted to work with someone young, fresh, with a new perspective on how he sees the game and how he sees how to handle players. It was probably the best move I've ever made in hockey for opportunity, for relationships, for just coming to work every day and enjoying what I do on the daily.”
Zettler, who has spent time with Cooper both in Syracuse and with the Lightning, could tell immediately that his new colleague carried an attention to detail that separates him from the crowd.
“I'd been coaching for a while already, but when I saw the detail in his approach to the game, the structure on the ice, the detail in the meetings, the presentation in the meetings, that really was like, okay, this is different,” Zettler remembers. “Coaching in the NHL, we had detail, but not that kind of detail. I don't think there was a lot of coaches that brought that kind of detail. I think it's changing now, but he kind of led the way in that area.”
Tampa Bay’s leader has a career record of 594-319-86 for a .595 career winning percentage that is the highest among the top-50 winningest coaches in league history.
“That's what keeps you at 1,000 games,” Zettler said of Cooper’s ability to win. “Every year there’s a window there for us to win a championship, and there’s all kinds of factors that go into it, for sure, but he’s a major factor.”
Zettler applauded Team Canada’s 2026 Olympics head coach for his ability to break down and simplify complicated hockey concepts for his players. Part of the reason a coach reaches 1,000 games is their ability to work with others, and Cooper is one of the best at that, according to his longtime assistant coach and friend.
“I keep coming back to the relationship part of it. It's the relationship with players, the relationship with staff, and the relationship with people above you. The general managers, presidents, all of it. And I think he checks the box on all of those,” Zettler said. “And I don't think you last that long unless you have a strong relationship in all of those areas. There's hard times in hockey, there's emotional times in hockey. There's times when you win, and there's times when you lose, and to be able to navigate through those situations and come out on top in a lot of them is a testament.”
The best example of that is Zettler’s key memory of Cooper from all of their years together. It isn’t a Stanley Cup win or a joke from the coach’s room. It’s a moment of humanity.
During training camp two years ago, the team was getting on the bus, and there was a player sitting alone who was never going to play for the Lightning.
Cooper got on the bus, walked past everybody else before sitting beside them and engaging in a 15-minute conversation for the entire bus ride. Those are the moments that separate Cooper in the eyes of those around him.
“Coop’s NHL pedigree was already in place, and he's spending that kind of time with somebody that was never going to play for him. Coop gives the gift of time to a lot of people, especially to his players,” Zettler said. “And I think they see that, and they realize that, and it's a gift. It really is, because a lot of people will find their way out of a conversation or find their way to rush through a conversation. He just doesn't do that. He has the ability to kind of pull you and show you that he cares.”