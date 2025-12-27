Lightning sign defenseman J.J. Moser to an eight-year contract extension

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman J.J. Moser to an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6.75 million, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The contract extension will begin with the 2026-27 season and run through the end of the 2033-34 campaign.

Moser, 25, has appeared in 34 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording three goals and 12 points while averaging 21:43 of time on ice. He leads all Lightning skaters with a plus-24 rating, the third-highest rating among all NHL defensemen and sixth-highest among all skaters overall. Moser is also pacing all Bolts defenders for games played, average time on ice, takeaways (14) and blocked shots (43, tied) while ranking second for points (tied) and third for assists (9).

A native of Biel, Switzerland, Moser has skated in 88 career games with the Lightning, registering five goals and 26 points with a plus-44 rating, tied for the fourth-highest rating among all NHL defensemen during that span. His 37 takeaways since the start of the 2024-25 season are the most among all Tampa Bay defenders while his 60 hits, 113 blocked shots and 19:57 average time on ice all rank third. Moser has played in 293 career contests between the Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, logging 21 goals and 98 points with a plus-17 rating while averaging 20:15 of time on ice.

Moser was originally drafted by Arizona in the second round, 60th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 29, 2024, and signed a two-year contract with the club on July 11 of the same year.