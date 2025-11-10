Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

The Bolts Best Player of the Month award is back. And for the opening month of October, the winner is none other than the reigning title belt holder, Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov had a milestone month, reaching 1,000 points in just his 809th career game. He became the 101st player in NHL history to hit the mark and the second to score all of them in a Lightning uniform, joining former teammate Steven Stamkos. His career numbers stand as one of the most lofty resumes of the NHL’s modern era, and it feels like there’s plenty more left in the tank.