The Bolts Best Player of the Month for November is once again reigning champ Nikita Kucherov.

The perennial point machine notched 3 goals and 14 assists in the month of November. A typical Kucherov stretch that saw the Bolts winger score his 900th point of his career, putting him third all-time in Lightning history behind Martin St. Louis (953) and Steven Stamkos (1137).