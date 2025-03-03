Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL's First Star of the week

NEW YORK (March 3, 2025) – Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 2.

FIRST STAR – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Vasilevskiy stopped 71 of the 73 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .973 save percentage and one shutout as he and the Lightning (35-20-4, 74 points) both extended their winning streaks to eight games dating to Feb. 4 (1.63 GAA, .945 SV%, 1 SO). Vasilevskiy turned aside 23 of 24 shots, including each of the last 17, in a 4-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Feb. 25. He then made 24 saves for his 38th career shutout – tied for the third-most in the NHL since his debut in 2014-15 – in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames Feb. 27. Vasilevskiy finished the week with 20 stops, yielding his lone goal with 3:59 remaining in regulation, in a 3-1 triumph versus the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals March 1. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy, who additionally owns a 10-game point streak dating to Jan. 30 (9-0-1, 1.61 GAA, .947 SV%, 2 SO), shares second place in the NHL with 29 wins through 47 total appearances this season (29-15-3). The Vezina Trophy (2018-19) and Conn Smythe Trophy (2020-21) winner also places among the 2024-25 League leaders (minimum: 21 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.18), shutouts (t-2nd; 4) and save percentage (3rd; .923).