A History of the 4 Nations FAQ

The 4 Nations Face-Off is officially underway after Wednesday’s opening night thriller saw Canada top Sweden 4-3 in OT.

Victor Hedman and Team Sweden battled tough. Canada’s top power play unit of the Gods lived up to the hype. Bolts players on both sides found the score sheet.

Safe to say, so far so good—and we’ve only scratched the surface. There are levels to these teams that go deeper than the names on the back of their jerseys. National pride, ancient-old rivalries and levels of skill we haven’t seen share the ice competitively in quite some time.

No international tournament has sparked this much intrigue and curiosity in almost a decade. So for those catching up, allow us to answer some frequently asked questions regarding the 4 Nations tournament, its deep well of talent and the history of its countries’ competition.

First things first, do hockey fans get to witness this level of competition often?

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best competition since the World Cup of Hockey 2016. The NHL didn’t pause for the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics. So for many of today’s brightest stars, like Connor McDavid for instance, this is their first time lacing up the skates against and alongside the world’s A-teams on the international stage. And McDavid has three Hart Trophies! So short answer: it’s been a while.

What are the biggest international rivalries to look forward to in this thing?

Not a lot of love between USA-Canada. Same goes for Sweden-Finland.

Tell me more about the USA-Canada clash. Feels like the hockey history might be a bit lopsided there.

USA and Canada first faced off on the Olympic stage at the 1920 Antwerp games, with Canada defeating the U.S. 2-0 in the semifinal round on their way to gold. Here’s the Wikipedia photo of Team Canada, represented by the 1920 Winnipeg Falcons and an astounding number of three-piece suits and apple caps.