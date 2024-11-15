Stick-ing Around Hockey History In Multiple Ways 

Bill Christian remembers Seattle being his immediate hockey reward for having spurred the United States to Winter Olympic gold in the original “Miracle on Ice” nearly 65 years ago.

Christian, now 86, and his brother, Roger, were stars of that Team USA, which pulled off two stunning upsets to win this country’s first ice hockey gold at Squaw Valley, Calif. some 20 years before the more widely celebrated 1980 triumph at Lake Placid, NY. While members of the 1980 squad, including Christian’s son, Dave, went on to NHL careers, endorsement deals and Hollywood lore, his own biggest takeaway from the 1960 Olympic gold was a minor professional tryout with the Seattle Totems.

“I just had a tryout with them after the Olympics for seven games,” said Christian, who plans to attend his first Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, the home side facing his grandson, Brock Nelson, and the visiting New York Islanders. “That was a really good team, too, the Totems. A good bunch of guys as well.”

Christian and his brother both got tryouts that season with a defending WHL champion Totems squad featuring Guyle Fielder, Rudy Filion, Marc Boileau, Gordie Sinclair, Tom McVie and others, coached by future Philadelphia Flyers general manager Keith Allen of “Broad Street Bullies” fame. Though neither brother stuck with the team – Christian played four additional games for them the following season -- their sister moved out to Seattle in following years and settled down here, providing an extended Pacific Northwest family the brothers have often visited.

Christian will be part of 21 local family members attending Saturday’s game.

After they failed to catch on with the Totems, the brothers headed home to tiny Warroad, Minn. where they worked as carpenters, played senior hockey and founded the Christian Bros. stick company – it’s wooden models widely used by NHL players through the 1990s.

An interesting note: After the brothers sold the company in 2002, it went bankrupt just 10 months later under new ownership. But shortly after that, the company was purchased again and revived by Denver-Harrow Sports, founded by businessman Mark Hayden – none other than the father of current Kraken AHL veteran and occasional NHL forward John Hayden. Hayden’s dad kept the company producing Christian-branded sticks the remainder of that decade.

But had television been more prominent in 1960, there’s a good chance both Christian brothers might have been immortalized beyond hockey sticks the way some members of the future 1980 team eventually were. The similarities between the 1960 and 1980 squads are uncanny, starting with “Miracle” 1980 coach Herb Brooks – played by Kurt Russell in the Hollywood movie – being the last player cut from the original 1960 gold medal team.

Brooks being left off caused controversy, as Harvard University star Bill Clearly had insisted his brother, Bob, be added to the team – removing that available roster spot. Not everyone on Team USA believed Bob Cleary was good enough to play and the players were clearly sympathetic towards a devastated Brooks.