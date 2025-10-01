Oilers vs. Kraken | 7:00 p.m.

One: ‘Opportunity for Young Guys’

The Kraken will take to the ice for their final preseason game Wednesday night without forwards Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann, plus defenseman Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn. Stephenson and McCann were on the ice for Tuesday’s full practice, while Montour is expected back in action soon after the recent removal of a bursa from his ankle. Dunn, who left Monday’s game not to return, is “day to day” and still being evaluated.

When asked what he hoped to get out of Wednesday's final tune-up before the Oct. 9 season opener against Anaheim, coach Lane Lambert quipped, “Get out of that one healthy would be step one.”

Lambert then added, “Certainly there's some opportunity for young guys ... it again gives them another chance to step up to see who's going to take whatever position or whatever role is available.”