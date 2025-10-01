Watch
Listen
KONG, Prime Video, NHL Network
KJR 93.3 FM
Oilers vs. Kraken | 7:00 p.m.
With multiple injuries to veteran forwards and D-men, there is open ice for young prospects to make a case for the opening night roster in Wednesday’s preseason finale
One: ‘Opportunity for Young Guys’
The Kraken will take to the ice for their final preseason game Wednesday night without forwards Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann, plus defenseman Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn. Stephenson and McCann were on the ice for Tuesday’s full practice, while Montour is expected back in action soon after the recent removal of a bursa from his ankle. Dunn, who left Monday’s game not to return, is “day to day” and still being evaluated.
When asked what he hoped to get out of Wednesday's final tune-up before the Oct. 9 season opener against Anaheim, coach Lane Lambert quipped, “Get out of that one healthy would be step one.”
Lambert then added, “Certainly there's some opportunity for young guys ... it again gives them another chance to step up to see who's going to take whatever position or whatever role is available.”
To that end, right winger Ryan Winterton will play on a line with Shane Wright at center and veteran Jaden Schwartz on the left (the latter has been pretty much the best Kraken player on the ice in his preseason appearances). Goal-scorer Berkly Catton gets another go with center Matty Beniers (they looked fast and skilled Monday), this time with captain Jordan Eberle at right wing. The fourth line, featuring Oscar Fisker Molgaard between Tye Kartye (left wing) and Jani Nyman (right side), will also look to be opportunistic.
Two: Sorting the Defenseman Pairings
With the aforementioned Montour and now Dunn out of Wednesday’s lineup, plus Ryker Evans not dressing for this preseason finale, it’s pretty much a guessing game to determine the D-pairs against Anaheim on Oct. 9. Dunn, if healthy, will play with Larsson. From there, it is to be determined. For Wednesday, Josh Mahura will play alongside Larsson with the other duos Ryan Lindgren-Cale Fleury and Jamie Oleksiak-Ville Ottavainen. Joey Daccord will start in goal.
Three: Know the Foe: Oilers 4-1-1 in Preseason to Date
Edmonton is playing its seventh of eight tune-up games on Wednesday. Leon Draisaitl notched two goals and two assists in a Sunday night 4-3 road victory at Vancouver with linemates Connor McDavid (one goal, two assists) and Trent Frederic (1G, 1A) combining for nine points. There is concern among Edmonton fans and media about whether Stuart Skinner brings enough heft to the goaltending position.
Projected Kraken lines/pairings (not official):
Schwartz - Wright - Winterton
Catton - Beniers - Eberle
Marchment - Tolvanen - Gaudreau
Kartye - Molgaard - Nyman
Mahura - Larsson
Lindgren - Fleury
Oleksiak - Ottavainen
Daccord
Grubauer