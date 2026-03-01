Seattle Kraken Sign Forward Ryden Evers to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE (March 1, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has signed forward Ryden Evers to a three-year entry-level contract ($1.075M AAV) starting in the 2026-27 season.

“We’re excited to have Ryden join our organization,” said Botterill. “His development has continued to improve over the years, turning him into a responsible two-way center that brings size and skill to the group.”

Evers, 20, joins the organization from the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he has amassed 69 points (31g/38a) in 58 games this season. The Vees alternate captain ranks second in points and goals and third in assists among all Penticton skaters in the club’s first WHL season.

Prior to joining the WHL, Penticton played in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), where Evers paced all Vees skaters in points (60), assists (36), power-play assists (15) and game-winning goals (7) while ranking third in goals (24) during the 2024-25 season.

In total, the 6-foot-4, 192-pound forward recorded 148 points (64g/84a) in 161 career regular-season BCHL contests over four years (2021-2025) between the Vernon Vipers, Surrey Eagles and Penticton. He amassed 28 points (11g/17a) in 36 Shaw playoff games. In 2023-24, he added four points (2g/2a) in 10 playoff games, helping the team to a BCHL Championship and was named the BCHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year.

The Burnaby, British Columbia, native played in the Burnaby Winter Club program in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) from 2018 to 2022 at various levels prior to the BCHL. Evers notched 36 points (13g/23a) in 24 games in 2021-22 and went on to become a CSSHL Champion in the playoffs.

