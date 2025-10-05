On With the Shoe(s)

If running shoes could talk, and let’s say yes for fun, the new Kraken-themed Brooks Ghost 17 pair on a certain reporter’s feet was plenty conversational Saturday morning before, during and after the second annual Seattle Kraken 5K at Green Lake Park. Here’s a slightly edited transcription of those talking Brooks Ghost 17s, which will be available for purchase at 9 a.m. on October 6 at the Brooks Trailhead flagship store and at www.seattlehockeyteamstore.com.

Saturday Pre-Race: Home

Left shoe: Any reason why you put on and lace my side first before heading out for a run? [Answer: Habit, and, well, hockey superstition way back...I do the same with skates.

Right shoe: Oooh, why extra tight on the laces this morning? [Race day, going for all the aerodynamics and performance possible, plus, well, I do the same with skates].

Left shoe: You want performance? We got ya covered. The reason our human raves about how comfy these shoes feel is because the human is running with our “premium nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT x3” cushioning. It’s lightweight, and the Ghost 17 features extra DNA LOFT in the heel and forefoot to keep your feet feeling supported every mile.

Right shoe: Don’t forget the bottom sole of the shoe, those next-gen flex thingies.

Left foot: Oh, you creative right-brain, right-shoe types. That would be “precise flex grooves to promote added flow toward the toe-off.”

Right shoe: Toe-off?

Left shoe: Righty, we’ve been through this before ... toe-off is the final phase of your foot pushing off the ground, after the heel lifts and before the foot swings forward. Our Ghost 17 model feels so wearable, plus the “added flow toward the toe-off” helps runners naturally improve form and reduces injury risk, too.