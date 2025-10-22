Kraken Injury Woes Show In Latest Loss

WASHINGTON, D.C. – About the last thing the Kraken needed heading into a contest in which they sought to snap a streak of futility in back-to-back games was another regular sidelined before the opening whistle.

But that’s what happened when 6-foot-5, 212-pound winger Mason Marchment became the sixth Kraken regular shelved by injury this early season, out day-to-day with a lower body injury. The game that actually transpired from there, a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, was somewhat predictable although nowhere near what head coach Lane Lambert had been looking for heading in.

It marked the 16th consecutive loss by the Kraken on the tail-end of back-to-back contests, including last season when they went 0-12-0 in such situations.

The Kraken once again started slowly, failed to deliver hits and couldn’t win enough puck battles to offset the absences of Marchment, Jared McCann, Brandon Montour, Freddy Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko and Ryker Evans. Washington opened the scoring with a tic-tac-toe three-way passing play converted by Nic Dowd in the opening period, then opened things up with two goals by the 1:33 mark of the second from Ryan Leonard and Jakub Chychrun.

Jaden Schwartz finally got the Kraken on the board four minutes into the final period by one-timing a shot that had caromed off the end boards and straight on to his stick with the net open. But that was as close as the Kraken would get in losing their second straight regulation game to fall to 3-2-2 on the season.

Tom Wilson sealed it with an empty net goal for Washington in the final minute.

The Kraken now have one game remaining on this six-city road trip on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Kraken netminder Matt Murray, making his first start for his new team, kept things close in the opening frame but couldn’t hold things down in the middle period when the Caps fired 16 pucks his way. At the other end, the Kraken made life too easy for Washington goalie Logan Thompson with just nine shots the opening two periods and precious few actual scoring chances all night.

It was in stark contrast to how the Kraken opened the season and this trip. In going undefeated their opening five games, culminating with an overtime victory in Toronto on Saturday night, the Kraken were competing for 60 minutes, scoring timely goals and preventing them with structured defense.

They had 15 goals the first five games, but only three the last two contests.

While Murray looked shaky on the third Caps goal by Chychrun, the defense in front of him appeared disjointed at times. The opening goal by Dowd came on a lost puck battle up against the wall in the Kraken end, leading to a 3-on-1 for Washington right in front of Murray that the goalie had no chance on.

The Kraken called up centerman Ben Meyers from AHL Coachella Valley to take Marchment’s spot, inserting him on a fourth line with John Hayden and Tye Kartye in search of some extra grit. Lambert had lamented the lack of puck battle wins after Monday’s loss in Philadelphia and had urged his players to come out with more energy.

But that energy seemed to dissipate by the midway point of the first period and didn’t really surface again until after Schwartz’s goal in the final frame allowed a brief – albeit temporary – flicker of hope.