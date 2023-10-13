Final Buzzer: Kraken Lose Goalie Duel in Nashville

Powering Down

The Kraken’s first power play of the game and fifth of the season didn’t produce the first-man advantage goal on the young hockey year for Seattle. Unfortunately, there was a score involved with Nashville fourth-liner and penalty killer Colton Sissons winning a race for a lofted loose puck at center ice and beating Philipp Grubauer with a backhand shot on a breakaway with Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen attempting to slow down Sissons.

Sissons' linemate and fellow PK specialist Cole Smith earned an assist when he intercepted a mishandled Kraken exchange between Kailer Yamamoto (entering the zone) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (already in the zone along the right boards). Smith seized the puck and lofted it to the neutral zone. Heads-up play and Sissons did the rest.

The shorthanded goal was 90 seconds into the Kraken power play, which to that point didn’t seem in sync with Nashville's earlier working puck possession that led to Grubauer even having to freeze the puck on one Predators scoring attempt.

Just a shift after the power play expired, Grubauer dove to stop another Predators attempt, this one by all-star defenseman Roman Josi to keep it close. The Kraken goaltender kept busy, facing 14 shots on goal in the second frame and 29 total after 40 minutes. Seattle managed six shots on goal in the middle period.

Net-Net Opening Period

Both teams were generating shots on goal and scoring chances in the first 20 minutes here in a matchup of squads angling for their win of the nascent season. The shots total favored Nashville with 15 to a dozen for Seattle, while the Kraken generated four Grade-A chances against three for the home team, per Natural Stat Trick.

Juuse Saros kept his net clean (he surrendered four goals in Tampa Bay Tuesday) while Philipp Grubauer, who turned in an official quality start in the road opener at Vegas, played his best period to date. Memorable stops included one near-crease save on Cody Glass just seconds into an early 4-on-4 segment set up by Kraken D-man Will Borgen and Nashville first-line Filip Forsberg going off for penalties.

You figure the “Gruuuuuuu” chants could be heard in the sports bars back in the PNW (shout out to the Anchor Alliance establishments) when Grubauer stopped the aforementioned Smith on a break mid-period and then came up with a stellar move on 22-year-old Juuso Parssinen keep his own clean sheet.

25 Years Then and Now for Forslund

Nashville is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a franchise this season. Behind the bench for Nashville when the team debuted? Barry Trotz, now in his first year as general manager, replacing original GM David Poile, who stepped away from the role this summer.

The first Predators player to score for the expansion team? Andrew Burnette, a long-time NHL player who was named head coach this summer and is best known as interim coach of Florida who led the Panthers to a division title two seasons ago. The Preds lost their first home game 1-0 then won the next game against Carolina. Calling the game and that goal? Kraken play-by-play man and future Hall of Famer John Forslund, who was Carolina’s announcer back then. “Ours was the only telecast that night,” said Forslund while watching morning skate here Thursday. Personal note: There’s few greater joys for the traveling Kraken media than sitting near Forslund during morning skates. His informal commentary and banter is knowledgeable (understatement alert), hilarious, and priceless.