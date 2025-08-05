Hockey in August? Yes for Montour, Prospects

Three-Week Break, Then Bring on the New Year

The 2025 NHL Draft, held in late June in Los Angeles, was the final event of the 2024-25 hockey calendar. Kraken scouts from North America and Europe were in the team’s draft room for the two days, seven rounds and six Kraken draft choices that included picks from the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Russia. Less than a month later, some scouts were in Minneapolis for last week’s showcase while most of the amateur scouting group was gearing up for an August that features the U18 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup mid-month and the start of European pro leagues’ training camps in later August. Those camps will include 2025 Kraken draft choices Maxim Agafonov (defenseman, 5th round) in Russia plus Karl Annborn (defenseman, 6th round) and Loke Krantz (forward, 6th round) in Sweden. Most European pro leagues drop the puck on regular-season play the first half of September.

“We get about three weeks off from any kind of work,” said Seattle director of amateur scouting Robert Kron, citing the first 20-some days of July as downtime before the month’s final week features planning sessions and detailed itineraries among scouts covering North America and Europe.

History of Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

The Hlinka-Gretzky tournament is a major summer competition that annually mobilizes NHL scouts and front office executives with a pointed focus on the best prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft. This year’s version of the U18 event, which runs Aug. 11-16, will be staged in Brno, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia, involving the best young players from eight nations: The two host countries plus USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Germany. The list of future stars who made names at this tourney is legendary while the first round of next June’s NHL Draft will be dominated by this summer's Hlinka Gretzky participants.

The tournament is named in honor of felled prominent Czech player and the most successful Czech national team head coach, Ivan Hlinka, who died in a 2014 vehicle accident. When Canada joined Czechia and Slovakia in 2018 to co-host the annual tourney, its name was updated to fete Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky. It has long served as the unofficial start of NHL draft boards each hockey season.

Sorting in Sweden

For the Kraken’s three Sweden-based staffers, amateur scouts Pelle Eklund and Marcus Fingal along with supervisor of European scouting Axel Alavaara, August is the time to determine how each gets early looks at prospects based in their home nation before Eklund and Alavaara fan out by late fall to evaluate players in other nations such as Switzerland, Germany, Czechia and Slovakia. The team has scouts based in Finland and Russia. The trio attends games of the top Swedish pro league along with the U20 Swedish juniors league with Fingal going deeper on the juniors set.

“I think we are fortunate to have three guys in Sweden,” said Alavaara, a former defense-first defenseman who played 12 seasons in his home country’s top pro league, one in the top Swiss league and three more in Germany’s top league. “Not all clubs have that many, usually it’s one or two. And the good part is I live up north, Pelle lives in the middle, and Marcus lives in the south. From that perspective, we don't have to travel so much from the start to recognize the players and see them early season.”