Hockey in August? Yes for Montour, Prospects

It’s August and time to start the 2025-26 hockey season? The answer is a strong-to-the-net “yes.” While this eighth month on the calendar is regarded as the sport’s quietest, there is no denying the news and events already unfolding to ring in a new hockey year. Let’s start with top news for Kraken fans and skate our way through other puck-drop goings-on:
Montour Takes First Step Toward Olympic Roster
Coming off a career-high 18 goals for the Kraken and an impressive showing at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Championship tournament, Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour was invited last Friday to participate in Team Canada’s National Team Orientation Camp as the squad prepares for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games next February in Milan, Italy. The three-day Olympic camp Aug. 26-28 includes team-building exercises, team meetings, presentations and media opportunities. Forty-four Canada-born NHLers have been invited. Only Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, already named to the Olympic roster as one of the first six players to officially make the team (the other five are forwards), scored more NHL goals last season than Montour among the13 D-men attending.
“This is a great opportunity for Brandon and we’re all so excited for him,” said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill, a former Team Canada competitor himself and the only player from any nation to win three straight gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship. “He’s a proud Canadian and a terrific representation of the Kraken.”
Kraken Top Pick O’Brien Stands Out in ‘Showcase’
Another event, the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase in Minneapolis, finished a week-long run this past Saturday (Aug. 2) to afford prospects from Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland the opportunity to participate in practices, scrimmages and three exhibition games. Team Canada iced two full squads to play those three contests plus an opening intersquad game. Three Kraken draft choices and forwards, 2024 first-rounder Berkly Catton, 2025 first-rounder Jake O’Brien and 2024 fourth-rounder Ollie Josephson were part of the showcase for Canada. O’Brien notched a goal and primary assist for player-of-the-game honors in a 6-2 win over Team USA. Kraken 2024 third-round pick, Team Finland goaltender Kim Saarinen, made 30 saves in a 6-3 win over the Canadians. Seattle prospect and defenseman Blake Fiddler, a second round pick this summer, earned an assist during a Team USA loss to Sweden.