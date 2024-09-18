The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 9/17

BEEF
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The Week That Was

We are back with TWTW, TWTI and that means hockey is happening! It was a busy last four day for the Kings as they hosted the 2024 Rookie Showcase in El Segundo at the Toyota Sports Performance Center. With each team playing three games, the Ducks, Avalanche, Kings, Sharks, Kraken and Golden Knights all had 180 minutes of game time to see their prospects play against other organizations equivalent talent pool.

The Kings played in the nightcap on Friday and Saturday against the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club before wrapping up the showcase on Monday afternoon against their Freeway Faceoff Rivals, the Ducks.

Going 1-1-1 across the three games, the Kings placed third in the showcase with three points behind the Sharks (3-0-0, 6 points) and the Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points).

Game Recaps:

9/13: LAK 0 vs. VGK 2

9/14: LAK 3 vs. UTA 4 (OT)

9/16: LAK 2 vs. ANA 1 (OT)

Notable News From The Week That Was:

  • Liam Greentree (1-1=2), Aatu Jamsen (1-1=2) Kaleb Lawrence (0-2=2) and Patrick Moynihan (0-2=2) all tied for the most points on the Kings during the Rookie Faceoff. Greentree (2024 first-round), Jamsen (2020 seventh-round) and Lawrence (2022 seventh round) were each draft by the Kings and have all signed their entry-level contracts with the organization.
  • The Kings second-round draft pick in this year’s draft Carter George led the way in the goalie department statistically with a 1.16 GAA and a .954 SV%, stopping 21 of 22 shots in 51:43 of play.
  • Also stellar in net was Erik Portillo, who had a 1.72 GAA and .923 SV%. Portillo stopped 26 of 28 shots, including a penalty shot across 69:28 of play.

The Week That Is

Now that the Rookie Faceoff has concluded, we’re just days away from the start of the Kings 2024-25 Training Camp. Set to begin on September 19th, the Kings staff and management will have just a few days to get a look at their players because a preseason game awaits the Kings quickly. Just around the corner is the Kings first preseason game. The Kings will be facing off against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, September 23rd at the annual Frozen Fury game in Salt Lake City.

The Kings training camp schedule has yet to be released, but is expected later this week.

Upcoming games and events this week:

  • 9/23 @ Utah Hockey Club (Frozen Fury in Salt Lake City, UT)

