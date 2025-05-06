Luc Robitaille End of Season Press Conference

By Jack Jablonski
LAKings.com

Following the news on Monday that General Manager Rob Blake and the Kings had mutually agreed to part ways, President Luc Robitaille met with the media for his end of season press conference. Robitaille, a former teammate of Blake’s began the press conference with a statement that involved thanking Blake for his eight years of work as the team’s GM before fielding questions the media. Questions for Robitaille covered many topics ranging from the timeline and process of findings the Kings’ new GM, whether he’d be looking internally or externally for the GM, his level of trust in Head Coach Jim Hiller, how close he feels the current roster is from a Stanley Cup and much more.

Robitaille spoke with the mediia for just under a half an hour.

