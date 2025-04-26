Kings Player & Coach Interviews - 4.26.25

Having had the night to sleep and reflect on the Game 3 loss in Edmonton, the Kings returned to the rink on Saturday morning for a light skate. Following the practice, Darcy Kuemper, Anze Kopitar and Joel Edmundson each spoke to media. Darcy Kuemper touched on the offensive output from both teams through three games, the Kings third period, his thoughts on how the team handled the beginning of the game and more. Kopitar reflected on holding a 2-1 series lead, how the team handled Edmonton’s early push, the team’s composure after trailing 2-0 and more. Edmundson spoke on the series’ unexpected offensive trend so far, the team’s discipline thus far, how the team can limit Edmonton’s offense and more.

Jim Hiller also spoke to the media. Hiller talked about his decision to challenge the late Edmonton goal, but he hoped the team has learned in Game 3 to help prepare themselves for Game 4, the team’s response after trailing 2-0 and more.

