LA Kings Celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The LA Kings organization is honored to celebrate Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May, alongside the ongoing contributions the AANHPI community has to the greater Los Angeles community and the sport of hockey.

This past season, the LA Kings honored the diverse communities that help shape Los Angeles through our Heritage Night series. Lunar New Year, Filipino, Japanese, and K-Town Nights were vibrant celebrations of culture, history, and pride—brought to life in the arena. Highlights included community-led performances like the Korea Town Senior Community Center Harmonica Class, which added a heartfelt and authentic touch to the evening. Fans also had the opportunity to take home a special piece of the night by purchasing an exclusive New Era beanie ticket pack.

As part of this season’s Heritage Night celebrations, the LA Kings partnered with local artists and designers to create exclusive merchandise collections that honored the rich cultural identities of Japanese, Korean, and Filipino communities. These limited-edition pieces, including custom apparel and accessories, were available both in-arena and online, allowing fans to celebrate their culture—or show support with pride and style. To further celebrate Asian culture, the team also commemorated Lunar New Year with arena festivities and themed merchandise that paid tribute to the holiday’s traditions.