Kings Player & Coach Interviews - 4.24.25

Roughly 12 hours after the Kings extended their lead in the best-of-seven first round series to 2-0 over the Edmonton Oilers, Jim Hiller met with the media. Taking questions just before the Kings left for the airport and headed north of the border in preparation for Game 3 in Edmonton, Hiller reflected on Game 2, how he felt the team defended Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line, the importance of having the four experienced and veteran defensemen on the road, the challenges he expects to face now that Edmonton controls the matchups with the last change, the need for continued composure and much more.