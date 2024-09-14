9/13 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 0, Golden Knights 2

The Kings and Golden Knights each opened their 2024 Rookie Faceoff Showcase on Friday night at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo. The low scoring but intense 60-minute battle only yielded two goals, both in favor of the Golden Knights.

After a strong first period by the visitors, the Golden Knights scored late in the first period goal on a 5-on-3 to break the ice. A scoreless second period followed and while the Kings got stronger as the game went on, they were unable to get on the scoreboard. A late goal in third period by the Golden Knights doubled their lead and sealed them the victory.

Both goalies that suited up for the Kings on Friday night played. Erik Portillo took the first two periods and stopped 10 of 11 shots, followed by 2024 second-round draft Carter George who took the final 20 minutes.

Following the game, Portillo and captain of the Kings for the Rookie Faceoff Francesco Pinelli spoke to the media.