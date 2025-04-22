Kings Player & Coach Interviews - 4.22.25

Fresh off of their 6-5 Game 1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, most of the Kings took the ice for an optional morning skate on Tuesday morning at Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo. Following the 45ish minute skate, Vladislav Gavrikov, Andrei Kuzmenko and Darcy Kuemper each spoke with the media. Gavrikov fielded questions on his impact on last night’s game-winning goal, the momentum the team can or can’t take into Game 2, Kuzmenko’s presence since joining the club and more. Kuzmenko touched on his first career playoff game, the journey he’s been on these past few years and all of the changes, his non-stop communication with his linemates and more. Kuemper, who came off of his first postseason win since raising the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 reflected on the ending of last night’s chaotic victory, the comparisons from his days with the Avalanche, Phillip Danault’s monumental performance and more.

Jim Hiller also met with the media and answered questions ranging from Kuzmenko’s persistence, to Quinton Byfield’s journey and continued emergence at center, what it takes to establish stardom in the NHL, to how to defend Connor McDavid, to Gavrikov’s importance defensively, to the team's special teams performance and plenty more.