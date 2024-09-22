Training Camp Day 3: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

jim hiller
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

It may be the weekend, but the Kings training camp continues on. Day 3 of camp continued with its noticeable intensity and physicality which included a fight between Jeff Malott and Samuel Helenius.

Other notable news coming from camp what is the absence of Arthur Kaliyev, who left the ice during the scrimmage portion of Day 2 and did not skate on Saturday. The official word on Kaliyev's status moving forward has not been announced other than that he is currently "out."

For more coverage on Day 3 of training camp see LAKingsInsider.com.

As for your media portion of the day, head coach Jim Hiller, Trevor Moore, Trevor Lewis, Darcy Kuemper and Alex Laferriere all spoke after their respective skates.

News Feed

LA Kings Jerseys Now On Sale

Training Camp Day 2: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Training Camp Day 1: Hear From the Players

2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

LA Kings Sign Forward Arthur Kaliyev to a One-Year Contract

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 9/17

9/16 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch Rookie Faceoff

9/14 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)

9/13 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 0, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

LA Kings Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Iron Bow Technologies As Official Away Jersey Patch

Kings Sign Goaltender Erik Portillo To Three-Year Contract

LA Kings to Host 2024 Rookie Faceoff 

We Are All Kings Camp Brings Families Together

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jordan Spence to a Two-Year Contract

Kings Sign Forward Quinton Byfield to Five-Year Contract

REGISTER FOR A FREE COACHES AND REFEREE CERTIFICATION EVENT 