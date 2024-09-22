Training Camp Day 3: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

It may be the weekend, but the Kings training camp continues on. Day 3 of camp continued with its noticeable intensity and physicality which included a fight between Jeff Malott and Samuel Helenius.

Other notable news coming from camp what is the absence of Arthur Kaliyev, who left the ice during the scrimmage portion of Day 2 and did not skate on Saturday. The official word on Kaliyev's status moving forward has not been announced other than that he is currently "out."

For more coverage on Day 3 of training camp see LAKingsInsider.com.

As for your media portion of the day, head coach Jim Hiller, Trevor Moore, Trevor Lewis, Darcy Kuemper and Alex Laferriere all spoke after their respective skates.