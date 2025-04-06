Everything You Need To Know About The Kings Clinching A Playoff Berth

For the fourth consecutive season, the LA Kings have earned a spot in the postseason, locking them into the field of 16 once again.
Results in two games today clinched the spot for the Kings. First, the 3-0 Kings victory over the Oilers set the stage for this evening. With the Calgary Flames falling against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings magic number is officially down to zero, meaning the Kings cannot be caught by any of the teams currently outside the playoff field in the Western Conference.
Today was actually the first opportunity to clinch. Entering today, the magic number sat at three and that was against Calgary, the first team outside of the playoff field with the highest maximum point total. With the Kings/Oilers result, it set the stage for the Kings to lock up a playoff berth several hours later, pending the result of that Vegas/Calgary game.
Personally, I don’t know if it’s good that the Kings clinched a berth tonight. I'm not sure that Jim Hiller was rooting for it either, though he wasn't tipping his hand.
He said he would certainly be watching the Calgary/Vegas game and would be watching the game and that there would be a "certain team we'll be pulling for." I'll let you guys read between the lines there.
Obviously it’s always nice to lock things up. But would we have preferred to see Vegas lose, which would have kept the Kings one point back in the race for the division lead? Perhaps that would have been preferred, with an eventual clinch all but assured in that scenario. Well, it didn’t happen. The Kings got the clinch formalized, which is nice, and now they move on to the other things they can accomplish in the regular season – securing home-ice advantage in Round 1 while chasing a potential division title, sitting now three points back with six games left to play.
Now, we look ahead at what’s to come.