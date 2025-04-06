LA Kings Clinch 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth

The LA Kings have officially clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs by virtue of their victory over Edmonton and Calgary’s loss against Vegas today.

The Kings, with a 44-23-9 record and 97 points through 76 games this season, became the second team in Pacific Division, fifth in the Western Conference and 10th in the NHL to secure their ticket in the postseason. The 2025 appearance marks the team’s fourth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and 34th qualification in team history.

In total, 13 players from last year’s Kings playoff roster return, including this season’s team-leading scorer Adrian Kempe (33-31=64), who clinched his third career 30-goal season and third consecutive 60-point campaign. Also returning for their 10th postseason appearance are captain Anze Kopitar and alternate captain Drew Doughty, who are set to tie Luc Robitaille for the second-most playoff seasons in franchise history.

Returning to the playoffs for the first time as a member of the Kings are forward Warren Foegele and goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Signed as a free agent, Foegele set career-highs in goals (22) and points (22-21=43) this year while maintaining a team-high plus-32 rating which is tied for the third-highest among all league forwards. Acquired by the Kings last June, Kuemper has established a 28-10-7 record with a 2.03 goals against average (GAA), .922% save percentage (SV %) and five shutouts in 46 games. Kuemper’s GAA and SV% rank first and second, respectively, among all goaltenders (min. GP: 40).

Two of his four shutouts were secured in back-to-back games (3-0 vs. WSH on Mar. 13; 1-0 vs. NSH on Mar. 15) to become the first Kings netminder to record consecutive shutouts since he posted two straight blank sheets on Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, 2018. Kuemper secured his fifth shutout of the season earlier today with a 27-save performance against Edmonton to become just the fifth goaltender in the NHL’s expansion era to allow two or fewer goals in 13 consecutive starts.

Through their 37 games at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings accumulated a home record of 29-4-4 with 62 points for a league-best .838 home points percentage (PTS %), marking a new team record for the most home wins in a single season. As part of their successful play at Crypto.com Arena, the team established a franchise-long 15-game point streak from Jan. 22 – March 25 where they went 12-0-3 while outscoring their opponents 54-26 in that span. The Kings hit the 20-win mark at home in their 27th game at Crypto.com Arena to set a franchise mark for the fastest to the 20-home win mark (20-3-4 in 27 GP).

It marks the fourth time in team history the Kings have reached the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, and the first since qualifying five years in a row from 2010-14, during which time Kopitar, Doughty and Trevor Lewis helped the Kings capture the franchise’s first two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

The team’s first round opponent, schedule and broadcast calendar are to be determined and will be announced once finalized.

The Kings will return to action on Monday, April 7, against the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network West, the LA Kings app and ESPN LA app.