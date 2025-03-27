In The Pipeline - Playoff Preview

FORWARDS

Martin Chromiak (AHL) – Things are certainly looking up lately for the 22-year-old Slovak. He entered play on Wednesday coming off a three-point night in Iowa last weekend and has totaled six points (2G, 4A) in his past five games. Additionally, he was promoted to coach Marco Sturm’s top line following Jeff Malott’s NHL recall. Still on pace to establish new career highs in goals and assists at the AHL level, Chromiak seems intent to make sure management has nothing but positive reports once his three-year entry-level contract expires this summer. Since our last report, he’s upped his points-per-game to .52, still tops among all Kings prospects playing in the AHL this season. Ontario has 10 games remaining on their regular season slate, split evenly at five home and five road. They’re currently fighting for home-ice advantage in Round 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ryan Conmy (NCAA) – His season is already over, as New Hampshire did not qualify for the 16-team NCAA tournament field. Following a first -ound exit in the Hockey East tournament, Conmy’s season concluded with 33 points (15G, 18A) in 34 games, one goal and one assist better than his excellent freshman campaign in 2023-24. He’s currently resting up and will begin training soon for Development Camp in July, where he should be one of the stand-out players for a third straight summer.

Liam Greentree (OHL) – Be sure to watch our recent video on Greentree linked HERE, filled with information on the impressive young forward. Considered LA’s No. 1 prospect right now, the 6-foot-3 winger did not disappoint during Windsor’s recently completed regular season. He finished Top-5 in the OHL for goals (49) and points (119). The Spitfires captain was denied his shot at reaching the 50-goal mark via a two-game suspension that ended his regular season run a tad too early. Fear not, though, the captain of the Spirtfires is expected to resume his spot in the lineup come Thursday when his team opens their best-of-seven, first-round series vs. the Soo Greyhounds. After amassing 96 points (45-17-4-2) and winning the West Division, Windsor enters postseason action as the Western Conference’s second seed.

Aatu Jamsen (AHL) – The 22-year-old Finn continues to adjust in his first year in North America, after playing two prior seasons back home in Liiga. With an assist last weekend and a goal earlier this month, Jamsen slowly continues to add to his point total. While his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page quite yet, this highly creative forward has already shown his flexibility for Ontario this season, having freely been moved between center and wing. Expectations should be managed for a young player coming over from Europe, yet the optimism is still there, as it shines through brightly on occasion.

Koehn Ziemmer (WHL) – With 37 goals in 61 regular-season games, this is the moment Ziemmer has really been waiting for. It will be his final postseason run in the WHL, as he’ll be turning pro over the summer and most likely be joining AHL-Ontario for next season. His Prince George Cougars finished second in their division and will begin a best-of-seven series with Portland this weekend. The same two teams met in the Western Conference Championship last year, with Prince George eliminated in double overtime of Game 6. Don’t think that topic won’t surface plenty in the days ahead. This should be a battle for the ages, with Ziemmer front and center in most of the action. All WHL playoff games are available free to stream via a new partnership with Victory+.