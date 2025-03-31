Kings Sign Defenseman Otto Salin To A Three Year Entry Level Contract

The LA Kings signed defenseman Otto Salin to a three-year entry-level contract through the 2027-28 season.

Salin, 21, played in 56 games for TPS Turku of Liiga, Finland’s top professional hockey league, where he set career-marks in games played, goals (8), assists (20) and points (28) with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) and two game-winning goals. Salin’s 28 points placed seventh-most on TPS Turku and second among all team blueliners. He added a pair of goals and assists (2-2=4) in five postseason contests.

Selected by the Kings in the fifth round (148th-overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Salin has played parts of four seasons (2021-25) in Liiga split between TPS Turku and HIFK, accumulating 13 goals and 49 points (13-36=49) in 133 career regular-season games. The 5-11, 190-pound defenseman collected an additional eight points (2-6=8) in 22 career Liiga playoff games. Prior to joining Liiga, Salin skated in 30 games for HIFK of the U20 SM-sarja league, Finland’s premier junior league, tallying 22 points (7-15=22).

Internationally, the Helsinki native has represented Finland at three separate International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, in the Under-18 Men’s World Junior Championship in 2022 (bronze) as well as the Men’s World Junior Championship in 2023 and 2024.