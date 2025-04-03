Kings Sign Forward Kenny Connors To A Two-Year Entry Level Contract

The LA Kings signed forward Kenny Connors to a two-year entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season.

Connors, 22, recently completed his junior season of collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (H-East), where he recorded 10 goals and 29 points (10-19=29) with four game-winning goals, 101 shots and 313 faceoffs won. His four game-winning tallies were tied for the team lead and was one of five Minuteman skaters to reach the double-digit marker in goals. He set UMass-Amherst program history by establishing a program-record six-game goal scoring streak (7-1=8) from Jan. 24 – Feb. 14, 2025.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (103rd-overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Connors has appeared in 109 games during his three-year NCAA career, accumulating 26 goals and 77 points (26-51=77) with five power-play goals, nine game-winning goals and 28 penalty minutes (28). In his freshman season (2022-23), Connors finished second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 26 points (9-17=26), including 17 points (6-11=17) in 24 conference matchups, to earn Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.

Prior to joining the collegiate ranks, the 6-2, 210-pound forward played two seasons of junior hockey with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (UHSL), collecting 74 points (28-46=74) across 113 appearances. Internationally, the Glen Mills, Pa. native represented the United States at the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship, scoring a pair of goals (2-0=2) in seven tournament games.