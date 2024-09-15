9/14 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)

The Kings were back in action on Saturday night for their second of three games in the 2024 Rookie Showcase. Going up against the Utah Hockey Club, the Kings got their first dose of the newest franchise to enter the NHL.

After being shutout in their first game on the Friday, the Kings found the back of the net early in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Having signing his entry-legal contact with the Kings earlier this year, Aatu Jamsen, the 2020 seventh-round pick beat the Utah goalie five hole 4:57 into the game. Utah responded late in the first period with a goal of their of their own and sent the game into the first intermission all knotted up at 1-1. A pair more of Utah goals followed and the road held a 3-1 lead with less than five minutes to go in regulation.

Down but not out, the Kings clawed back into the game with four minutes and change left in regulation when Jamsen fed the 2024 first-round draft pick Liam Greentree in front of the net. Greentree buried his first goal of the showcase and brought the Kings within one goal. Then, with just over a minute remaining in regulation the Kings tied the game with a 6-on-5 tally from invited Arvid Caderoth, ultimately sending the game into overtime.

Utah would take the extra point in the overtime session with a point blank slapshot from the slot, but the Kings clawed back and earned their first point of the showcase.