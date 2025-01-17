1/16 Final - Kings 5, Canucks 1

The Kings snapped their miniature two-game skid on Thursday night in Vancouver with an important win over the Canucks. Having netted just three goals in the first three games of their current road trip, the Kings came out firing against the Canucks and matched their offensive output across those three games in the opening 20 minutes. Jumping out to the early lead, it was Alex Turcotte that had his fingerprints all over the scoresheet. Factoring in on all three first period goals, Turcotte opened the scoring 51 seconds into the game. Beginning in the Kings defensive zone, Adrian Kempe beat a pinching Filip Hronek to a loose puck and exited the zone with a length of the ice 2-on-1 with Turcotte. Kempe forced Quinn Hughes into a decision and the defenseman chose to attack the puck carrier leaving Turcotte in front of the net alone. Kempe fed Turcotte with a centering pass and the former fifth overall draft pick in 2019 tipped in his sixth goal of the season.

Just under nine minutes later, Turcotte doubled the Kings lead by putting in a rebound after a beautiful individual play in the offensive zone by Kevin Fiala. Fiala fought off multiple stick checks from the Canucks, found space in the top of the slot and rifled a shot through traffic resulting in the immediate rebound putback for Turcotte. Now up by two goals, the Kings added to their lead less than 30 seconds later as Kempe collected his first goal and second point of the game. Entering the offensive zone with numbers in their favor (3-on-2), Anze Kopitar won the race to a loose puck and nudged it forward to a streaking Turcotte. Turcotte gathered possession of the puck at the Canucks blue line and found an open Kempe just above the crease with a cheeky behind the back pass. Kempe deposited the puck past an outstretched Thatcher Demko for his 21st goal of the season and gave the Kings a 3-0 on four shots. Come period’s end, the Kings remained ahead 3-0 on the scoreboard but trailed 7-6 in the shots department.

The Canucks pushed back in the second period, but were quickly silenced. Briefly cutting the lead to 3-1 during 4-on-4 play, Hughes added to his success against the Kings by notching his third goal and 17th career point in his 17th game versus LA. Deficit now at two for the Canucks, the Kings responded immediately as Fiala exited from the penalty box to give the away team an abbreviated power power. Fiala instantly received the puck for a 2-on-1 and ripped a shot after dragging the puck towards the middle of the ice to improve his angle. Beating Demko, Fiala’s shot gave the Swiss native 15 goals on the year, the second most on the team.

The Kings further distanced themselves from the Canucks in the third period on their way to their convincing win. Benefitting from an unsuspected bounce off the glass behind the Canucks net, Warren Foegele was the first to a loose puck on the side of Demko and quickly lifted the puck over the goalie's pads while his head was turned the other for his 12th goal of the season.

Holding the Canucks to just one goal was Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper stopped 20 of 21 shots on the night, earning his 13th win of the season. Continuing his outstanding play, Kuemper’s stellar night makes it five straight games for the goalie giving up one goal or less. Kuemper is now 9-1-2 since returning from injury.