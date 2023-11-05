11/4 FINAL - Kings 5, Flyers 0

The LA Kings improved to 6-0-0 on the road this season with a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Kings scored twice in a span of 18 seconds to take a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

First, the Kings buried a goal in transition as defenseman Mikey Anderson broke up a play in the neutral zone to send the visitors going the other way. Forward Quinton Byfield drove into the offensive zone down the left wing and fed linemate Adrian Kempe in front, with a redirection beating former Kings goaltender Cal Petersen for the game’s first goal. Forward Anze Kopitar made it 2-0 just 18 seconds later, as he redirected a shot from the point from defenseman Matt Roy for his team-leading sixth goal of the season and a two-goal advantage.

The Kings added two more goals late in the second period to open up a four-goal advantage through 40 minutes of play. Forward Arthur Kaliyev picked up the team’s third goal of the game, a power-play goal, off a nice bit of work and setup from Byfield, the third helper of the evening for the 21-year-old forward. Forward Trevor Moore made it 4-0 inside the final minute of the middle stanza, with a wrist shot clean past Petersen from the right-hand circle. Kaliyev made it a multi-point night with the primary helper on the play.

Forward Blake Lizotte scored the lone goal of the third period, as he worked his way into the slot and buried a feed from forward Alex Laferriere, first time, for his third goal of the season. The assist for Laferriere was the first of his NHL career, bringing the Kings to a 5-0 victory.

Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 24 shots he faced in the victory, as he earned his first shutout as a member of the Kings. Talbot picked up the victory in all three games on the current roadtrip, improving his record to 6-2-1 on the season.

For a full game recap, including post-game quotes from Talbot, Kampe, Kaliyev and Head Coach Todd McLellan, visit LAKingsInsider.com.