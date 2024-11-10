11/9 Final - Kings 5, Blue Jackets 2

The LA Kings bounced back from Thursday’s defeat to post a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings got goals from five different players, including the game-winning goal from forward Trevor Moore, a shorthanded tally early in the third period. Forwards Warren Foegele and Alex Laferriere also scored, as did defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov and Brandt Clarke. Clarke's goal, the empty netter, was the 11th goal scored by a Kings defenseman this season, tying Winnipeg for the highest total in the NHL. Goaltender David Rittich made 24 saves in net to earn his fifth victory of the season, as the Kings improved to 9-4-3 as a team.

For a full recap of the win over Columbus, visit LAKingsInsider.com.