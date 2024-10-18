10/17 FINAL - Kings 4, Canadiens 1

The Kings earned their second win of the season and in doing so, have picked up points in four of the first five games (2-1-2). After a frustrating 8-7 overtime loss in Ottawa on Monday and blowout loss in Toronto on Wednesday, head coach Jim Hiller put the forwards names in a blender and switched up the lines. Hiller went back to two of last year’s constants by reuniting Quinton Byfield on the wing with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe and moved Kevin Fiala alongside Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore. Hiller also promoted Alex Turcotte to the center role on the third line, pairing him with Alex Laferriere and Warren Foegele. And with the Hiller line changes came a more sound defensive game and two points.

The Kings had to come from behind on Thursday against the Canadiens as the home team netted the game’s first goal 7:02 in. A wraparound from Justin Barron gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead, a lead they’d have for 11:18. The Kings responded late in the first period and it happened in the blink of an eye. A face off win in the offensive zone by Kopitar was sent back to the point by Kempe and a quick D-to-D pass from Vladislav Gavrikov to Mikey Anderson resulted in a shot from Anderson that beat Sam Montembealt above the shoulder to even the game at 1-1. The goal from Anderson is his the first of his season.

The Kings took their momentum from the late first period goal into intermission and carried it into the second period by scoring just 1:37 after the puck dropped. The Kings new look third line connected when Turcotte fed Jordan Spence at the point and Laferriere deflected the Spence shot in slot, beating Montembeault. With the assist, Turcotte extends his point streak to three games (1-2=3). Laferriere’s goal also gives him three goals in his last three games.

The Kings carried a 2-1 lead into the third period and would double their offensive output over the final 20 minutes of regulation. Speaking of doubling their offensive output, it was Andreas Englund who doubled his career goal total by burying his first goal of the season and second career goal. A Byfield pass to Englund gave the defenseman a lane to shoot from and a screen in front of the Canadiens goal watched Englund’s shot hit the back of the net. A Kempe empty net goal sealed the game in the final minute and sends the Kings back to Southern California with six out of a possible 10 points on the opening road trip thus far.

David Rittich returned to the Kings net after being pulled in Toronto one day prior and stopped 26 of 27 shots. Rittich’s 26-save effort also results in his first win of the season and 14th with the Kings.