12/22 Final - Kings 1, Capitals 3 

The Kings dropped the final game of their game season-long seven-game road trip in the nation’s capital on Sunday evening. In what was another low scoring game, the Kings and Capitals only mustered up four combined goals. Falling in regulation on this occasion, the Kings close out their road trip with a 4-2-2 record and remain in second in Pacific Division as they head home for the holiday break.

The Capitals opened the game’s scoring halfway through the first period by taking advantage of a Kings defensive zone turnover. Failing to breakout, the puck deflected to the former King Pierre-Luc Dubois and the big center fed a wide open Aliaksei Protas in front of the Kings net. Protas promptly beat David Rittich with a wrist shot, scoring his 13th goal of the season. Protas’ goal was the only offense after 20 minutes and the Capitals held an 8-7 shot advantage going into the first intermission.

The Kings evened the score early in the second period, and did so on the power play. Scoring his team-leading fifth goal on the man advantage, Kevin Fiala beat Logan Thompson with a one-timer after receiving a pass from Brandt Clarke and Adrian Kempe, earning both players their 16th assist of the season. The game stayed tied for 10 minutes, but the Capitals responded with their own power play goal to retake the lead. Coming in the last half of the man advantage, the Kings failed to clear the puck from their end after the puck bounced off of the linesman and allowed the Capitals a second chance. The puck quickly made its way to Dubois and over to Jakub Vrana in slot, who ripped a wrist shot into the net, giving the Capitals a 2-1 lead.

Trailing to 2-1 entering the third period, the Kings were unable to even the score and surrendered a late empty net goal to Protas.

Rittich stopped 17 of 20 shots.