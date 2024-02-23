2/22 FINAL - Kings 1, Predators 2

The Kings four-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Nashville Predators. It was the rubber match between the two teams as they’d split the previous two games, each winner coming on their opponents ice. Like the previous two games, the road team won this matchup, bringing the Predators within four points of the Kings in the Wild Card race.

The Predators struck first in the game midway into the first period as Yakov Trenin netted his ninth goal of the season. It wasn’t until the very end of the first period where the Kings scored their first and only goal of the night. Coming on a 5-on-3 power play with 53 seconds remaining in the period, Kevin Fiala provided the goal for the Kings as he beat Juuse Saros glove side with help from a Quinton Byfield screen. Fiala’s goal marked his 15th of the season and was the 400th point of his 11-year NHL career (162-238=400).

All knotted up at 1-1 in the second, the eventual game-winning goal came with 5:14 to go in the period. Coming from the stick of Mark Jankowski, the forward netted his second goal of the season by knocking in a loose puck in between the feet of David Rittich after a centering shot-pass by Luke Evangelista found its way into the crease.

A pair of third period empty net goals extended the Predators victory margin to three and sends the Kings home with a 1-1-0 record on this current three-game home stand.

Rittich returned to the net after two consecutive starts by Cam Talbot and stopped 17 of 19 shots.

Other noteworthy news includes defenseman Mikey Anderson’s status. Anderson exited from the game with 14:00 minutes to go in the third period and did not return. His status is unknown at this time and will be evaluated on Friday morning.