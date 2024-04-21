Playoff Fan Rally Sends The Kings Off In Style For Game 1

As the team hit the ice, "Go Kings Go" chants filled the arena.

The players and coaches took notice too.

“It was pretty cool,” forward Phillip Danault said. “I wish it could be like that for every practice, that was awesome.”

Jim Hiller was so dialed in for his first postseason practice as an NHL Head Coach that he was just focused on what he felt was a really good, high-energy practice. He talked with Anze Kopitar about how energetic the team was and it was the captain who actually pointed out the energy in the building perhaps being a reason as to why.

“We had a really good practice, I actually talked to Kopi about this, ‘man it was an energetic practice’, and he pointed out that the stands were full, I didn’t even think about it,” Hiller said. “Maybe that was the reason, I was hoping it was because we were just excited to get out there, but there were people in the stands, cheers when a couple of nice goals went in.”