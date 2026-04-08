INSIDER: Jared Wright Isn't Slowing Down Any Time Soon

I knew that he was fast, too.

From asking people within the organization about him while he was playing collegiately at the University of Denver, many raved about his skating. In watching the Rookie Faceoff in Anaheim this past fall, it was apparent how fast he was. But that’s college hockey. Or rookie tournament hockey. It’s one thing to be fast in those settings. But against NHL players, would that speed stand out as much as it has?

The answer is yes.

Per NHL Edge, Jared Wright has eight speed bursts of 22 miles per hour or greater in 18 games played this season. I mean, that sounds cool. But how does it stack up around the NHL?

At that rate, Wright would account for 36 of those bursts over the course of an 82-game season. Using last season’s data to account for a full 82-game slate, that would’ve ranked fifth in the NHL, trailing only Connor McDavid, Owen Tippett, Nathan MacKinnon and Tim Stutzle. Not too shabby.

Wright also has 91 speed bursts this season between 20 and 22 MPH this season. Using the same qualifiers, that would equate to 415 over the course of an 82-game season. McDavid would’ve been the only player with more last season in the entire NHL. By just about any metric, Wright has been one of the best skaters in the league.

“He just skates and he's making plays,” Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith said of Wright. “Off the rush, his speed is intimidating. Some guys are physical on the forecheck, which he will do, but with his speed, he looks like he's about to get a breakaway at all times. He tracks pucks down and he's found ways to make some big plays for us.”

That, right……Wright……there, is the next step in the process.

It’s one thing to come up into the NHL and skate recklessly. Wright’s speed is naturally not something that many other players have in the league and it’s allowed him to hold his own in the NHL, even as his individual production wasn’t there. His speed allowed him to impact games and hold onto his spot in the lineup, even without the points.

Of late, though, he’s getting the points too. With the primary assist on Scott Laughton’s go-ahead goal in the second period, Wright now has points in three consecutive games. All three were primary assists, directly impacting goals in important games for the Kings.

As Wright has gained experience in the NHL, the game is starting to slow down for him, which is allowing him to make more plays. It’ll take time. He’ll be a better player next season for what he’s going through now. He’ll continue to get more and more comfortable and he is still extremely young in his professional career, in the grand scheme of things, and will have to continue to round out his game. But the game is coming to him differently today than it was a month ago and that’s been key in his play of late.

“I think so, I think I'm holding on to pucks a little bit longer,” Wright said. “I think, sometimes still, I tend to throw it away when I get on first touch on the forecheck, so just learning to hold on to pucks more when their D comes down. I think I've made the right steps, but I think I can still improve.”