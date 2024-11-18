I am unable to make an upcoming home game, how do I request an exchange?
Member Central FAQs- Benefits
For exchanges, this can be requested 7 days in advance before the desired exchange date and can be done using the following form: https://lakings.formstack.com/forms/flexprogram
Learn more about terms and conditions here.
How does buyback credit work?
Buybacks are a great way to drive value to your account. Buybacks can be initiated 7 days in advance from the gameday in which we will buyback your tickets at 90% of its face value. Please do note that buyback credit is only eligible to be used towards next season’s renewal. If the account is unable to be renewed, the buyback credit will expire.
What are some specific member events that I get access to?
All memberships include an invite to the following member events:
- State of the Franchise
- Player Festival
- Paint the Ice
- Select-A-Seat
- Summer Event
I just donated my tickets to the Kings Care Foundation, when can I expect a charitable receipt?
All donations made 72 hours before the game day will be eligible to receive a charitable receipt in the following windows:
- Beginning of the Calendar Year (Jan)
- End of the Season (April/May)
Where is the dedicated STM gameday entrance?
Our dedicated season ticket member entrance can be found at the Figueroa entrance at the corner of 12th street and Figueroa Street. At the entrance, please show your virtual membership pass using the LA Kings App.