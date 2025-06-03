Daryl Evans, Bailey and LA Kings Ice Crew Honor Troops for Memorial Day 

On Sunday, May 25, LA Kings Analyst Daryl Evans, Bailey, the LA Kings Ice Crew, and other team staff members took part in LA Fleet Week in San Pedro. The Kings were proud to once again show appreciation for the men and women who serve in our armed forces. This year’s visit included ship tours, photo opportunities, lunch served by the Kings, and a dodgeball tournament led by team captain Daryl Evans.
The LA Kings’ participation in Fleet Week is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the United States Armed Forces. Throughout the season, we honor service members through Hockey for Heroes - a program that recognizes active and retired military at home games and provides complimentary home game tickets to military members and their families.
These efforts culminate each November with a special themed home game, in dedication to honoring the military. This event leverages our in-arena assets to raise funds, drive awareness and show support for the U.S. Armed Forces.