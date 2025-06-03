Daryl Evans, Bailey and LA Kings Ice Crew Honor Troops for Memorial Day 

By LA Kings
LAKings.com

On Sunday, May 25, LA Kings Analyst Daryl Evans, Bailey, the LA Kings Ice Crew, and other team staff members took part in LA Fleet Week in San Pedro. The Kings were proud to once again show appreciation for the men and women who serve in our armed forces. This year’s visit included ship tours, photo opportunities, lunch served by the Kings, and a dodgeball tournament led by team captain Daryl Evans.

IMG_2405

The LA Kings’ participation in Fleet Week is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the United States Armed Forces. Throughout the season, we honor service members through Hockey for Heroes - a program that recognizes active and retired military at home games and provides complimentary home game tickets to military members and their families.

These efforts culminate each November with a special themed home game, in dedication to honoring the military. This event leverages our in-arena assets to raise funds, drive awareness and show support for the U.S. Armed Forces.

IMG_2406
IMG_2415
IMG_2412

News Feed

LA Kings Sign Forward Martin Chromiak To a One-Year Contract

Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company Partner with Loyola Marymount University to Bring LMU’s Men’s Ice Hockey Team to LA Kings Iceland Paramount

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Kirill Kirsanov To a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

LA Kings Celebrate Pride Month

Key Takeaways – Ken Holland Introductory Press Conference

LA Kings Content Team Wins 7 Telly Awards

Offseason Table Setter – Contracts, Cap Space, Free Agents, Key Storylines

Fiala, Danault, Slukynsky set to begin knockout round of World Championships

LA Kings Introduce Ken Holland as Vice President and the Franchise's 10th General Manager

LA Kings Name Ken Holland Vice President and General Manager

Luc Robitaille End of Season Press Conference

LA Kings Celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

LA Kings and General Manager Rob Blake Mutually Agree to Part Ways

5/2 Game 6 Final - Kings 4, Oilers 6

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: Game 6 Tune In

5 Burning Thoughts with Scott Burnside: Game 5 LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

4/29 Game 5 Final - Kings 1, Oilers 3

5 Burning Thoughts with Scott Burnside: Game 4 LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers