LA Kings Top 10 goals of the 2024-25 Regular Season

The Kings' offense had its ups and downs during the 2024-25 season but come the end of the regular season the Kings scored 249 goals across the 82 games played. Ranking 14th in the NHL in goals with an average of 3.03 goals for per game, the Kings were led in the goalscoring department by the duo of Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, each with 35 goals this past season. While Kempe’s 35-goal season tied for the second most in his career behind his 41-goal campaign in 2022-23, the 35-goal threshold for Fiala was a career high, surpassing his previous high of 33 goals during the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota Wild. Furthermore, by Kempe and Fiala each reaching 35 goals this past season, the duo became the first pair of Kings to score at least 35 goals since the 2000-01 season, joining Zigmund Palffy (38) and Luc Robitaille (37).

Another reason for the Kings 14th ranked offense was their depth. The Kings led the NHL with eight forwards amassing 40 or more points. The eight forwards with at least 40 points were Adrian Kempe (35-38=73), Anze Kopitar (21-46=67), Kevin Fiala (35-25=60), Quinton Byfield (23-31=54), Warren Foegele (24-22=46), Phillip Danault (8-35=43), Alex Laferriere (19-23=42) and Trevor Moore (18-22=40). Looking further down the team’s stat sheet, the Kings had a total of 24 different goalscorers this season, including first-career goals scored by Samuel Helenius, Andre Lee and Taylor Ward.

We had a handful more of milestone goals this past season, including Kevin Fiala’s 200th career goal and the 100th career goal both for Warren Foegele and Trevor Lewis.

So, without further ado, here are the Kings Top 10 goals offers the 2024-25 season.