Los Angeles Kings and City of Los Angeles to Host 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, June 27-28

The National Hockey League announced today the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will take place in the city of Los Angeles at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater, June 27-28, 2025. This will be the second time Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Kings have hosted the event. The Draft was previously held in Los Angeles in 2010.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ at the Peacock Theater will be held over two days: Friday, June 27 (Round 1, live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 28 (Rounds 2-7, live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1). Top prospects will be in attendance at the Peacock Theater and joined by fans and media. NHL club executives, scouts and coaches will participate in the event virtually.

“The NHL Draft is an amazing showcase of the future stars of the National Hockey League so it’s only fitting for it to be held in Los Angeles – a city filled with stars,” said Steve Mayer, President, NHL Events & Content. “With the support of the Kings, LA Tourism and Upper Deck, the prospects and our fans can expect a first-rate event with a new look and creative approach. We are excited to share more details in the coming months.”

“We have a proud tradition of holding world-class events in our city, and we are both honored and excited to once again be hosting the NHL Draft in Los Angeles,” said Kings’ President Luc Robitaille. “We would like to thank the NHL for working with us to present this event in its latest format and showcase the future stars of our sport to our great fans and the entire hockey community.”

Upper Deck returns as NHL Draft title sponsor for the fourth straight year. The Upper Deck Company is the exclusive licensed manufacturer of trading cards for the NHL and NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA). Upper Deck has maintained NHL and NHLPA trading card licenses since the 1990-91 season and is credited with numerous innovations that have shaped the trading card industry over the last three decades. In 2016, the company launched ground-breaking technology with its patent-pending Upper Deck e-Pack® platform, allowing collectors to buy, trade and store collectibles at any time, from anywhere in the world.

Ticket information, fan events and other details for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will be announced at a later date. For historical information, including past draft selections, visit records.nhl.com/draft. NHL Network and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage of the event. NHL Social™ will have exclusive coverage on all social platforms, and those looking to join the conversation can use the official hashtag #NHLDraft. Fans can sign up for news and information on all NHL events at nhl.com/draft.

To read the full NHL release, click here.